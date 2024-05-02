Lando Norris explains how Amsterdam party led to face injury: “It’s just a little cut”

Lando Norris has downplayed the injury he sustained ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, making clear that he’s “not embarrassed”.

Images emerged over the weekend that Norris had been in Amsterdam celebrating King’s Day.

It soon transpired that Norris had injured himself as the McLaren driver was pictured with a bandage over his nose.

Speaking in Miami, Norris explained how it happened, describing it as a “little cut”.

"I've got a lot of friends, so it was a good weekend, but already the next morning, I flew straight to Miami," Norris said on Thursday in Miami.

"It was just a bit of broken glass, and obviously looks a lot worse than it is, and everyone thought it was horrendous, but it's just a little cut.

"I wish it was a cooler story, but if I can spend some days with my friends, then I am going to enjoy it.

"People made a bigger deal out of it than it was, it was just a little cut but I am not embarrassed, I'm not trying to hide it.”

Norris believes his injury was made out to be “something much bigger than what it should have been”.

"I took a picture, and I flew over [to Miami] into something much bigger than what it should have been," he added.

"I'm recognised everywhere I go, and for every driver, you get recognised quite a bit, especially with Drive to Survive and things like that, and it is not specifically racing fans who recognise you.

"It is definitely worse than a few years ago, and do I wish I was seen less? Yes, but it is part of it and I have nothing to complain about.

"Sometimes when you're out for dinner or with your family, I guess you wish you could be noticed less, you always feel like there are some eyes on you.

"But I am sure its a lot worse for people who are even more famous, and I'm sure a lot of people wish they could be in Formula 1 - so you win some and you lose some."