Lando Norris explains how Amsterdam party led to face injury: “It’s just a little cut”

Lando Norris has shed light on the facial injury he sustained ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…

Lando Norris has downplayed the injury he sustained ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, making clear that he’s “not embarrassed”.

Images emerged over the weekend that Norris had been in Amsterdam celebrating King’s Day.

It soon transpired that Norris had injured himself as the McLaren driver was pictured with a bandage over his nose.

Speaking in Miami, Norris explained how it happened, describing it as a “little cut”.

"I've got a lot of friends, so it was a good weekend, but already the next morning, I flew straight to Miami," Norris said on Thursday in Miami.

"It was just a bit of broken glass, and obviously looks a lot worse than it is, and everyone thought it was horrendous, but it's just a little cut.

"I wish it was a cooler story, but if I can spend some days with my friends, then I am going to enjoy it.

"People made a bigger deal out of it than it was, it was just a little cut but I am not embarrassed, I'm not trying to hide it.”

Norris believes his injury was made out to be “something much bigger than what it should have been”.

"I took a picture, and I flew over [to Miami] into something much bigger than what it should have been," he added.

"I'm recognised everywhere I go, and for every driver, you get recognised quite a bit, especially with Drive to Survive and things like that, and it is not specifically racing fans who recognise you.

"It is definitely worse than a few years ago, and do I wish I was seen less? Yes, but it is part of it and I have nothing to complain about.

"Sometimes when you're out for dinner or with your family, I guess you wish you could be noticed less, you always feel like there are some eyes on you.

"But I am sure its a lot worse for people who are even more famous, and I'm sure a lot of people wish they could be in Formula 1 - so you win some and you lose some."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
4m ago
Lando Norris explains how Amsterdam party led to face injury: “It’s just a little cut”
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
F1
News
15m ago
Carlos Sainz insists “no truth” to reports he has turned down Audi F1 offer
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami…
F1
News
1h ago
Fernando Alonso reacts to Adrian Newey rumours: 'I always wanted to work with him'
Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso
Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso
F1
News
2h ago
Ferrari “working hard” to sign Adrian Newey when he becomes free in F1 2025
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez doubts Adrian Newey departure will result in Red Bull mass exodus
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton admits he wants ‘privilege’ of working with Adrian Newey at Ferrari
The podium (L to R): Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team, second; Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical
The podium (L to R): Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team, second;…
Moto2
News
5h ago
Moto2: Collarbone surgery for Celestino Vietti
Celestino Vietti, Moto2 race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Celestino Vietti, Moto2 race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
5h ago
Adrian Newey’s exit ‘seismic’ for Red Bull as Lewis Hamilton tie-up pondered
Adrian Newey has been tipped to join Ferrari after his Red Bull exit
Adrian Newey has been tipped to join Ferrari after his Red Bull exit
F1
News
5h ago
“It’d be silly to move” - Bernie Ecclestone questions Max Verstappen to Mercedes
Bernie Ecclestone (GBR). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Race Day.-
Bernie Ecclestone (GBR). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian…