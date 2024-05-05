McLaren issue statement explaining Donald Trump’s F1 garage visit

McLaren issue statement after former US president Donald Trump's surprise F1 visit in Miami.

Donald Trump (USA) Politician and Businesman. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Donald Trump (USA) Politician and Businesman. Formula 1 World Championship…

McLaren have explained the reason behind former US president Donald Trump’s visit to their garage at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The 45th president of the United States was a surprise guest at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Sunday’s grand prix, causing a paparazzi frenzy.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 election, was seen visiting McLaren’s garage, where he spoke with the British team’s CEO Zak Brown, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1/Liberty Media CEOS.

Following the visit, McLaren released a statement which read: “McLaren is a non-political organisation however we recognise and respect the office of President of the United States so when the request was made to visit our garage on race day we accepted alongside the president of the FIA and the CEO’s of Liberty Media and Formula 1.

“We were honoured that McLaren Racing was chosen as the representative of F1 which gave us the opportunity to showcase the world class engineering that we bring to motorsport.”

(L to R): Donald Trump (USA) Politician and Businesman with Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Donald Trump (USA) Politician and Businesman with Zak Brown (USA…

Security surrounding the event in Florida was stepped up following Trump’s decision to visit the event.

The 77-year-old is currently on trial in New York after being charged with 34 counts of fraud, relating to hush-money that was paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and argues the allegations he faces are not criminal.

He is the first US president in history to face a criminal trial. 

Trump served as the president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. 

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
2h ago
Kyle Larson returns to winning ways in the AdventHealth 400
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
NASCAR
Results
2h ago
2024 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Full results
Kansas Speedway
Kansas Speedway
F1
News
3h ago
Carlos Sainz loses fourth place after punishment for Oscar Piastri clash
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
3h ago
Latest penalty leaves Kevin Magnussen two points from F1 race ban
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
Results
3h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Updated Race Results after penalties
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Ferrari duo relieved not to be taken out at start by ‘torpedo’ Sergio Perez
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads a late braking team mate Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 at the
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads a late braking team mate…
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen: “Flying” Lando Norris “definitely deserves” Miami F1 win
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team …
F1
News
5h ago
George Russell ‘nowhere’ compared to Lewis Hamilton: ‘Something didn’t feel right’
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton “really happy” to see Lando Norris and former team McLaren on top
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates on the podium. Formula 1…