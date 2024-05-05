Zak Brown open to getting second tattoo to celebrate Lando Norris’ maiden F1 win

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says he would be open to getting another tattoo to commemorate Lando Norris’ maiden F1 victory.

Norris claimed his first career F1 victory, winning the Miami Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen.

The McLaren driver inherited the lead through the Safety Car caused by Logan Sargeant.

However, Norris' win was no fluke as he gapped Verstappen by over seven seconds.

It ends a run of near misses for Norris, most notably back at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix.

It’s now McLaren’s second victory under Brown’s leadership, with the first at Monza in 2021 with Daniel Ricciardo.

To celebrate Ricciardo’s win, Brown was forced by the Aussie to get a tattoo, ultimately getting the Monza circuit inked to his arm.

Brown could be set for another trip to the tattoo parlour following Norris’ win in Miami.

Speaking after the race, Brown said: "[My nerves were] not so good, they’re still not good.

"But what a drive. The car was great. I’ve got to thank everyone back at McLaren, and here. All the hard work is paying off.

On getting a tattoo, he added: “Yeah I don’t mind Miami. It’s kind of my home country, so why not?”

Norris had to wait a long time for his first win, taking the chequered flag on his 110th start.

Brown felt it was “long overdue”, while paying tribute to Gil de Ferran and Mansour Ojjeh.

“This is long overdue,” he added. “I think this is a very popular win amongst the fans and the drivers.

“The drivers went up to him and congratulated him. He drove perfectly. The car was really fast. I think Gil de Ferran and Mansour had something to do with today.”