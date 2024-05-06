Carlos Sainz loses fourth place after punishment for Oscar Piastri clash

Carlos Sainz loses fourth place after a penalty for his collision with Oscar Piastri.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…

Carlos Sainz has dropped from fourth to fifth in the final F1 Miami Grand Prix classification after being handed a penalty.

The Ferrari driver has been hit with a five-second time penalty after being found to be “predominantly to blame for the collision” with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

The pair came to blows at Turn 14 when Sainz attempted to overtake Piastri for fourth place on Lap 39 of Sunday’s race in Miami. Sainz lost control of his car and made contact with Piastri.

“In the overtake attempt, car 55 braked late, missed the apex and in the process lost the rear, with the resulting collision. Although car 81 [Piastri] was trying to turn in to counter the overtaking attempt, car 81 gave sufficient room to car 55,” the stewards explained.

“In the circumstances, we find car 55 to be predominantly to blame for the collision.”

However, the stewards accepted some mitigating circumstances because they considered Sainz’s loss of control to be minimal.

As such, the severity of the penalty was reduced from a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points to a five-second time penalty with one penalty point.

“In this case, we took into account, as mitigating factors, the fact that but for the slight loss of control of the rear by car 55, the collision would likely not have happened and it would have been hard but good racing,” they added.

Sainz’s penalty sees him slip one place to fifth and promotes Red Bull’s Sergio Perez up to fourth. 

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
1h ago
Kyle Larson returns to winning ways in the AdventHealth 400
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
NASCAR
Results
1h ago
2024 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Full results
Kansas Speedway
Kansas Speedway
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz loses fourth place after punishment for Oscar Piastri clash
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
2h ago
Latest penalty leaves Kevin Magnussen two points from F1 race ban
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
Results
3h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Updated Race Results after penalties
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Ferrari duo relieved not to be taken out at start by ‘torpedo’ Sergio Perez
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads a late braking team mate Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 at the
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads a late braking team mate…
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen: “Flying” Lando Norris “definitely deserves” Miami F1 win
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team …
F1
News
4h ago
George Russell ‘nowhere’ compared to Lewis Hamilton: ‘Something didn’t feel right’
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton “really happy” to see Lando Norris and former team McLaren on top
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates on the podium. Formula 1…