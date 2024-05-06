Lando Norris ‘might have more than a scratch on nose’ after delaying flight to celebrate

Lando Norris revealed his wild plans to celebrate the first victory of his F1 career at the Miami Grand Prix.

After 110 grand prix and a record 15 podiums without winning, McLaren’s Norris finally got to stand on the top step after capitalising on a timely Safety Car and brilliantly fending off Max Verstappen for 25 laps in Miami.

The 24-year-old Briton, who arrived in Miami with a cut nose after a weekend partying in Amsterdam, was due to fly home on Sunday night after the race, but changed his plans so he could make the most of his breakthrough win.

“I was meant to fly, but Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] just told me we fly tomorrow,” Norris, who became the 21st British driver to win a race and F1’s 114th different grand prix victor.

“I’m not going to sleep, I’m going all the way! I might have more than just a scratch on my nose tomorrow, I don’t care. I’ll enjoy my time. This only happens once when you take your first win.

“It’s nice to do it here in Miami. I was kind of hoping it was at Silverstone, but I’ll try and do it there as well.”

Red Bull’s Verstappen then interjected: “It’s definitely better here mate, to go out,” to which Norris replied: “True! So tonight’s going to be a good night.”

Lewis Hamilton revealed after the race that he had urged Norris to change his travel plans so he could stay and party in Miami.

“I feel really happy for Lando,” the seven-time world champion said.

“I just told him he needs to stay tonight. He’s going to try and change his flight. He’s got to. He just won a race.

“But such a special moment to win your first grand prix and obviously I started at McLaren, so really happy to see them back at the top. It’s been a long time.”