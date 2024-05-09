Kevin Magnussen labelled "silly" and unnecessary" after latest F1 blunder

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle has labelled Kevin Magnussen’s incident with Logan Sargeant at the Miami Grand Prix as “silly” and “unnecessary”.

Magnussen had an eventful weekend in Miami with numerous visits to the stewards’ office.

The Dane picked up four penalties during the sprint race following his aggressive wheel-to-wheel duel with Lewis Hamilton.

Things didn’t get better for the Haas driver on race day as he picked up another 10-second time penalty and two penalty points for a collision with Sargeant.

The incidents leave Magnuseen on 10 penalty points for the 12 months period, leaving him two short of a race ban.

Magnussen is fighting for his F1 future with Oliver Bearman set to join the team in place of Nico Hulkenberg, while Haas have a number of options on the driver market.

Writing in his post-Miami GP column, Brundle assessed Magnussen’s antics.

"Kevin Magnussen must have been exasperated with the number of times he was in the Steward's office after each of the two races,” he wrote.

“He put up a supremely aggressive defence against Hamilton in the Sprint, sometimes over the limit but nevertheless applauded even by Hamilton.

"But in the race Magnussen's crash with Sargeant was just silly and unnecessary, and created yet another pile of broken parts for the Williams team which is having rather a nightmare start to 2024."

Magnussen continues to underperform relative to teammate Hulkenberg in performance terms.

Although, he continues to play the team game, with his defending often allowing Hulkenberg to get away and score points.

Reflecting on his weekend in Miami, Magnussen conceded: “Not a good day again. Hopefully I can get some clarity on things going forward.

“What happened today, of course it’s not good. Nonetheless, we move on and try to have a better weekend next weekend.”