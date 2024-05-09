Kevin Magnussen labelled "silly" and unnecessary" after latest F1 blunder

Kevin Magnussen's incident with Logan Sargeant in Miami has been described as "silly" and "unnecessary".

Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle has labelled Kevin Magnussen’s incident with Logan Sargeant at the Miami Grand Prix as “silly” and “unnecessary”.

Magnussen had an eventful weekend in Miami with numerous visits to the stewards’ office.

The Dane picked up four penalties during the sprint race following his aggressive wheel-to-wheel duel with Lewis Hamilton.

Things didn’t get better for the Haas driver on race day as he picked up another 10-second time penalty and two penalty points for a collision with Sargeant.

The incidents leave Magnuseen on 10 penalty points for the 12 months period, leaving him two short of a race ban.

Magnussen is fighting for his F1 future with Oliver Bearman set to join the team in place of Nico Hulkenberg, while Haas have a number of options on the driver market.

Writing in his post-Miami GP column, Brundle assessed Magnussen’s antics.

"Kevin Magnussen must have been exasperated with the number of times he was in the Steward's office after each of the two races,” he wrote.

“He put up a supremely aggressive defence against Hamilton in the Sprint, sometimes over the limit but nevertheless applauded even by Hamilton.

"But in the race Magnussen's crash with Sargeant was just silly and unnecessary, and created yet another pile of broken parts for the Williams team which is having rather a nightmare start to 2024."

Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24 and Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24 and Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing…

Magnussen continues to underperform relative to teammate Hulkenberg in performance terms.

Although, he continues to play the team game, with his defending often allowing Hulkenberg to get away and score points.

Reflecting on his weekend in Miami, Magnussen conceded: “Not a good day again. Hopefully I can get some clarity on things going forward.

“What happened today, of course it’s not good. Nonetheless, we move on and try to have a better weekend next weekend.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2m ago
“I’m sure it will” - Lando Norris expects F1 rivalry will impact Max Verstappen friendship
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team …
F1
News
55m ago
Worrying reason for Mercedes F1 upgrades having “blunt” impact revealed
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
“Success is a must in WorldSBK” before moving to MotoGP, say BMW
Marc Bongers, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Marc Bongers, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Gresini rules out satellite Yamaha switch
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
1h ago
F1’s struggling duo hope Miami is an “outlier” with futures uncertain
(L to R): Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami
(L to R): Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber…

Latest News

RR
News
2h ago
Glenn Irwin smashes North West 200 Superbike Lap Record in Qualifying
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez predicted for Le Mans glory
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
2h ago
Adrian Newey’s final Red Bull job - the £5m RB17 - release date confirmed
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
“Offer on the table” but Pramac refuse to rush crucial decision
Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April