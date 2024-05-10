Mick Schumacher used as benchmark as Mercedes test Kimi Antonelli

Andrea Kimi Antonelli will reportedly receive another chance to impress Mercedes - with Mick Schumacher used as a benchmark.

Antonelli will drive the 2022 Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone next week in a private test, Auto Motor Und Sport report.

And he will share the W13 with Schumacher, Mercedes’ reserve and test driver.

It represents a huge opportunity for Antonelli to prove his worth for a F1 race seat by outpacing a tried and tested former Formula 1 driver.

Antonelli, the 17-year-old Italian, has emerged as a key option for Toto Wolff as he seeks to replace Lewis Hamilton, who will go to Ferrari in 2025.

Despite his youth and inexperience, the prodigious ability of Antonelli has caught Wolff’s eye.

Antonelli has already tested Mercedes F1 cars this year, as Wolff takes a closer look at him.

Putting him directly up against Schumacher in the same car on the same track could be viewed as a more strongest analysis of the driver.

Schumacher is into his second season as a Mercedes reserve. He joined after losing his F1 seat, which he held for two seasons, at Haas.

Antonelli has also been linked with an even swifter appearance in Formula 1.

It was reported in Miami that an unknown team had applied for an FIA super licence dispensation, to use Antonelli this season.

Dispensation is required because, at age 17, he does not meet the age limit of 18.

Williams became the team who were speculated about. Team principal James Vowles retains relations with former team Mercedes, and is reportedly considering whether to continue with Logan Sargeant in his car.

Vowles flatly denied that Antonelli would get a chance at Imola, next weekend.

Instead, Antonelli seems set to feature at Silverstone where bettering Schumacher’s efforts in the W13 could mean he edges closer to a full-time F1 drive.