Red Bull tipped for more F1 defeats after "more moments like this" prediction made

Sky Sports commentator David Croft is confident the 2024 F1 season will throw up “more moments” like Lando Norris’ maiden victory compared to last year, giving fans an exciting season.

Norris clinched his first win in F1 in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix.

While the British driver was handed the lead of the race due to the fortunate timing of the Safety Car, Norris dominated the race after that point.

From the moment he got past Sergio Perez on Lap 19 in Miami, every lap after that, Norris was faster than Max Verstappen.

It ended a long wait for Norris to take his first victory having been close on a number of occasions.

It now means two of the opening six races haven’t been won by Red Bull.

Compared to last year, Red Bull won 14 consecutive races before Carlos Sainz's win at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Speaking after the race in Miami, Croft made an exciting prediction that there will be more great moments - like Norris’ win - in 2024.

“Two out of six races have not been won by Red Bull,” he said. “We’re seeing McLaren come to the fore with the upgrades they’ve brought here and continuing that challenge.

“Taking it to Red Bull, upgrades seemingly work at the track. Oscar will have those upgrades in full next time out. Red Bull have sacrificed a little bit of qualifying speed to help their race pace as well.

“Others are making gains. As Lando said before the race, we’re fifth on the grid which sounds rubbish but we’re two tenths behind.

“That’s the key. They’ve closed that time gap. We will see more moments like this this year compared to last year.”

The podium (L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, second; Lando…

Red Bull remain the team to beat in 2024, although McLaren and Ferrari are chasing them down.

McLaren introduced a significant upgrade in Miami, which was only on Norris’ car.

Similarly, Ferrari will do the same at Imola as they look to cut Red Bull’s advantage down significantly.

The drivers’ championship standings remain relatively close due to Verstappen’s DNF in Australia.

Verstappen is 33 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez, while Charles Leclerc is just five points back from the second Red Bull driver.

Norris and Sainz are on 83 points apiece in fourth and fifth.