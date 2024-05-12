Oliver Bearman handed Imola chance to impress with 2025 seat up for grabs

Oliver Bearman to drive in FP1 for Haas at F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Oliver Bearman has been told that his performance in FP1 at Imola on Friday will be crucial to deciding whether he lands a full-time F1 drive.

The British teenager will partake in the first of six planned FP1 outings for Haas at next weekend’s F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Bearman has already shone this season when deputising for the ill Carlos Sainz, driving his Ferrari to P7 in Australia ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

His next appearance in Formula 1, on Friday for Haas in the first practice session of the round, now has added importance.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has told Bearman that his FP1 performances are more important than his Formula 2 races in deciding whether he will be given a full-time drive for 2025.

“I'd put probably more weight on what we do with him, how he performs in our environment,” Komatsu said.

“But, of course, he needs to perform in F2 - that's clear."

Bearman’s outing on Friday has even higher stakes because Haas driver Kevin Magnussen is just two points away from a race ban.

That would mean Bearman could deputise for Magnussen this season.

There is at least one vacancy at Haas next year because Nico Hulkenberg has confirmed his move to Sauber.

Magnussen’s contract is also expiring so Bearman has a great chance to get in the mix.

Komatus said about Bearman becoming a full-time driver next season: "It's completely open.

"We've got six sessions lined up for him. We will see the first of that in Imola.

“We are really looking forward to see how we can develop him, and how well we can work together.

"I've said it many times before, he is very impressive…”

