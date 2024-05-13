Red Bull “expect a lot” from Imola upgrade in warning to F1 rivals

Helmut Marko has confirmed Red Bull are bringing an upgraded version of their F1 car to Imola.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Red Bull are set to boosted by an upgrade package at this weekend’s F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed the RB20, which has won four of the six races so far this year in the hands of Max Verstappen, will be updated at the next race at Imola.

It comes after Red Bull suffered just their second defeat of the season, with McLaren’s Lando Norris brilliantly holding off Verstappen to secure his maiden grand prix victory in Miami.

But Marko has issued a warning to Red Bull’s rivals, stating he has high expectations for the team’s latest upgrade.

"I'm not worried because [Lando] Norris is more than 50 points behind [Max Verstappen]," Marko told Austrian broadcaster oe24.

"Besides, we are bringing an upgrade to Imola, which I expect a lot from. But Miami shows that we need to concentrate on the sporting side of things.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that Verstappen suffered “quite a lot of damage” to his car after hitting a bollard during the Miami race.

Marko downplayed the impact of the damage, conceding Red Bull were just “too slow” on the day. The 81-year-old Austrian also suggested Norris would have struggled to win without a timely Safety Car intervention which swung the race in his favour.

"We were just too slow," he contended. "Max believes it wasn't that serious. The fact is that we were slower than McLaren.

"Norris would have had a hard time closing the gap behind Max, and overtaking in Miami is also very difficult.

“But now it is to be feared that Lando [Norris] will become even more dangerous for him on the track. Because the pressure is off now."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
55m ago
Haas retaliate with book lawsuit against former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Kazakhstan ready to replace Indian MotoGP?
French MotoGP, 2024
French MotoGP, 2024
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin believes Ducati “have chosen” who will partner Francesco Bagnaia
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Le Mans MotoGP ‘the battle we’d been waiting to see’
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, French MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, French MotoGP 2024
IndyCar
News
2h ago
How to watch 2024 Indy 500: Live stream here
IndyCar
IndyCar

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Ferrari confirm pair of long-time rumoured signings from Mercedes
Jerome d'Ambrosio (BEL) Mercedes AMG F1 Driver Development Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand
Jerome d'Ambrosio (BEL) Mercedes AMG F1 Driver Development Director…
F1
News
2h ago
No Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen as Daniel Ricciardo reveals F1 dream team
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Preparation Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Raul Fernandez: “I had no grip, I’m very disappointed, second group was realistic”
Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Long lap costs Enea Bastianini Le Mans MotoGP victory chance?
Enea Bastianini, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 French MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 French MotoGP