Eddie Jordan responds to shock revelation that he is Adrian Newey’s manager

Eddie Jordan has spoken out about his surprise role as Adrian Newey’s manager.

Newey’s statement to confirm his exit as Red Bull technical director included a thankyou to Jordan.

F1 fans were stunned to learn that the former team owner was still involved in a managerial capacity for the in-demand Newey.

Jordan explained on the Formula For Success podcast: “You have to give some credit to Ian Phillips, who was his team principal in the Leyton House days in the late 80s.

“That’s how far back I go with Adrian. There are some funny stories…

“I was always apprehensive. Adrian is so super clever that I think ‘should I be in the same room as this guy?’

“He thinks different to me. He looks different to me.

“The only thing we have in common is a total and utter love for music.

“Behind that person is a rock star. Glastonbury doesn’t happen without him. The Isle of Wight Festival…

“Anytime we’re in Cape Town, we always wind up in the same places.

“And, we cycle together.

“Over the years he has said ‘Eddie, I am not happy about this, or I love that, or what about this…’

“We go sailing and he says ‘I like this, it’s a nice way of getting downtime from motor racing, it’s driving me mad…’

“We know how many championships he’s won for drivers and teams. It totals 25. I dare say, the way Max Verstappen is going, he will add to that this year.

“I must remind everybody that he’s still part of the Red Bull team, as we speak. He’s still determined that, when he does leave, it will be a celebration. And so it should be.”

Jordan will, therefore, play a role in Newey’s next move.

Newey will officially depart Red Bull early next year and could take up a role at a new F1 team, giving him time to look at their 2026 car when the latest regulations kick in.

“He’s currently in England,” Jordan said. “I suggest anyone should ring him.

“He has said that when he grew up his father was a vet, but wanted to be an engineer. He retired at 65 and always regretted it.

“I could be wrong. On one side, he’s 66, he’s got more money than time. He doesn’t need to go down that route.

“I think there’s another season involved with him, in terms of another contract. That will be him.”

Will Jordan influence Newey?

“My role is very clear,” he said. “I gather the information. I put it on paper.

“I don’t make my recommendation. He says from time to time: ‘What would you do, if you were me?’

“I say: ‘This is how I see it, but I may be biased towards you going racing, or going rallying around the world’.

“We understand each other’s mentalities.

“Amanda has to be a part of that configuration. “She might want to continue racing if it’s important to them as a family. Or she might say ‘put the dogs on the boat…’

“I have no idea what will actually happen.”

Jordan paid tribute to Newey’s excellence at designing F1 cars.

“I say to him: ‘Adrian, when you have a pencil in your hand and you are looking at a drawing board, there is nobody your equal’.

“Take the pencil out and you become just the same as the rest of us.

“I’m serious, he’s a normal guy.

“But inside that brain there is something really smart going out.

“He consistently gets it right. He’s a genius when it comes to evaluating how to take advantage of the rules, how to get the best out of them, how to make sure the team and the car maximises every avenue.”