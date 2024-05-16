F1 teams to debate rule-change to harsher penalties for cutting the track

F1 teams will reportedly discuss a rule-change at Imola to bring in tougher penalties for drivers who deliberately cut the track.

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen drew criticism in Miami for his aggressive defensive tactics.

Magnussen was hit with three 10-second time penalties for leaving the track and gaining an advantage by keeping Lewis Hamilton behind him.

He also received a five-second time penalty for leaving the track again for no reason.

Magnussen later admitted his methods were to bolster teammate Nico Hulkenberg’s hopes of scoring points.

The FIA wants to bring in harsher penalties to prevent F1 drivers repeating Magnussen’s antics, Motorsport report.

A drive-through - forcing the driver to pit and give up his position within two laps of his offence - is on the table.

The tougher penalty would be dished out when a driver offends repeatedly, and stewards suspect he is doing it intentionally.

It will be a topic of discussion between teams, stewards and the FIA at Friday’s team managers’ meeting at the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Karun Chandhok criticised Magnussen’s tactics in Miami: “When you are running off the track and taking the other car with you, it’s not particularly sporting.

“You’ve got to play the game. But you’ve also got to be fair to the other competitors.”

Magnussen was also criticised his former boss Guenther Steiner: “It has to be fair play. You can be aggressive, but we’ve seen this game for the second time [Jeddah also].

“As a driver, you can’t be proud if you ruin someone else’s race.”

Martin Brundle’s assessment was: “He put up a supremely aggressive defence against Hamilton in the Sprint, sometimes over the limit but nevertheless applauded even by Hamilton.

"But in the race Magnussen's crash with Sargeant was just silly and unnecessary.”