Max Verstappen’s Imola pole position ties Ayrton Senna’s F1 record

Max Verstappen has equalled Ayrton Senna’s record for most consecutive F1 pole positions at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver claimed his eighth consecutive pole - and seventh of the current 2024 season - at Imola to tie the late Senna’s record.

Verstappen’s run of straight poles stretches back to last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The three-time world champion has the chance to break the record next weekend in Monaco.

Verstappen had to work for his record-tying pole, having been run close by the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

In the end, Verstappen edged Piastri by just 0.074s, while Norris missed out by 0.091s.

“It’s of course a great start to the year, but also very special,” the Dutchman said as he acknowledged his latest F1 feat.

“It’s 30 years since he passed away at this track. Of course very pleased to get pole here, and in a way, it’s a nice memory to him.

“He was an incredible Formula 1 driver, especially in qualifying laps as well. Great day for me, great day for the team. So I’m very, very happy.”

Senna was tragically killed in a crash during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, which took place at Imola.

On turning around his Friday practice struggles, Verstappen added: "A really difficult weekend so far, even this morning. So yeah, I’m incredibly happy to be on pole here. I didn’t expect that.

"We made some final changes before qualifying. They seemed to make it feel a bit better, I could push a bit harder.

"And this track is unbelievable, on a qualifying lap to be on the limit here, close to the gravel, I touched the gravel in the last corner - yeah I’m still pumping, the adrenaline is still very, very high."