Lewis Hamilton reveals the impact of Mercedes’ Imola F1 upgrades

Mercedes' Imola upgardes assessed by Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes’ upgrades made little difference to their overall performance at the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Mercedes introduced the latest batch of updates to their troubled and inconsistent W15 at Imola, following on from the first part of an upgrade package that debuted in Miami two weeks earlier.

Hamilton finished sixth in Sunday’s grand prix, one place ahead of his two-stopping teammate George Russell, with the front-running Mercedes finishing some 35 seconds behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who took his fifth victory in seven races.

The seven-time world champion downplayed the impact of the updates after the race, saying they made “not a big difference”.

Hamilton added: “They are small steps but very, very small.

“My pace in the second stint stint was comparable to the guys towards the front. But we're still I think we're still lacking two or three-tenths.”

Despite the seemingly minimal step forward, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he feels “more confident” his side are not on the right development path after two frustrating seasons of underwhelming competitiveness.

“I think that what we are seeing on the car now is that those incremental gains that we are bringing rather than a miracle update are getting the car in a better balance window and making the car just have more performance,” he explained.

"But it’s these things where you gain a tenth or a tenth and a half but at the same time the other teams are making progress.

“We are on a trajectory where we are making the car better, we can see that, it’s never like the share price going up like this it will do like this [gestures], as long as the kind of direction is correct and I feel more confident now.”

Hamilton made a sizeable error during the race when he ran wide at Acque Minerali and took a trip through the gravel.

“I think [I lost] about probably about five seconds with that off,” Hamilton conceded.

“Then that meant that I came out behind Fernando and I lost another bunch of seconds there so I think probably all in all probably eight seconds.

“So not ideal, but it didn't lose any positions.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
31s ago
Pedro Acosta: Le Mans ‘somewhat frustrating’, ‘enthusiasm and clear ideas’ for Catalunya
Pedro Acosta, French MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
30m ago
Explained: The key topics for Marc Marquez’s engineers to optimise the GP23
Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
31m ago
Max Verstappen surpasses remarkable Lewis Hamilton record with Imola F1 win
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed…
F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff ‘angry’ but Mercedes W15 F1 car has architecture to catch Red Bull
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the…
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen lauded after Imola win: “He’s slightly better than the rest, isn’t he?”
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris reveals Imola regret after ‘praying for one more lap’ in F1 win pursuit
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula…
F1
News
3h ago
Red Bull sure Sergio Perez’s troubled Imola F1 weekend is “just a blip”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals the impact of Mercedes’ Imola F1 upgrades
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Minor knock for Marc Marquez after a fall in training
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez