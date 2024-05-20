Max Verstappen surpasses remarkable Lewis Hamilton record with Imola F1 win

Max Verstappen has overtaken Lewis Hamilton in one particular statistic following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc
Max Verstappen has surpassed Lewis Hamilton’s career win percentage following his triumph at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s 59th win in his 192nd grand prix means he now has a F1 career win percentage of 30.73%, moving ahead of Hamilton (30.38%).

It moves Verstappen fourth in the all-time order behind Juan Manuel Fangio, Alberto Ascari and Jim Clark.

Without his unsuccessful Mercedes comeback, Michael Schumacher’s would have been a staggering 36.55%.

Given Red Bull’s strong form - and Mercedes unlikely to win a race in 2024 - the gap between the pair is likely to widen this year.

Highest F1 win percentages

Minimum 10 races

1st - Juan Manuel Fangio (47.06%)

2nd - Alberto Ascari (40.63%)

3rd - Jim Clark (34.72%)

4th - Max Verstappen (30.73%)

5th - Lewis Hamilton (30.38%)

6th - Michael Schumacher (29.64%)

7th - Jackie Stewart (27.27%)

8th - Alain Prost (25.63%)

9th - Ayrton Senna (25.47%)

10th - Stirling Moss (24.24%) 

