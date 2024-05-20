Toto Wolff ‘angry’ but Mercedes W15 F1 car has architecture to catch Red Bull

Toto Wolff remains confident Mercedes has the baseline capable of catching Red Bull despite their poor run of results.

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the…

Toto Wolff admits he is “angry” at Mercedes’ current competitive state but believes the team’s 2024 F1 car now has the architectural baseline needed to catch Red Bull.

Mercedes have introduced upgrades at the last two races in Miami and Imola in a bid to cure their struggles to strike a balance between performance in high-speed and low-speed corners, a major weakness of the inconsistent W15.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell took sixth and seventh in Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, but the lead Mercedes finished over 35 seconds adrift of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who claimed his fifth win in seven races.

“I think we never had such clear indications like we’ve had in the last few races where we really saw that the car was either going really fast in the high speed or in the low speed, but never both of them together,” Wolff told media including Crash.net at Imola.

“That’s something that we are able now to slowly dial out.”

Wolff conceded Mercedes’ current level of performance is simply “not good enough” but stressed the eight-time constructors’ world champions are now on the right path after two seasons of “zig-zagging”.

“I don’t know how often I used the stable platform, I think a stable platform is a car where you know which development direction to take,” he explained.

“Where you think you can be in the best performance, and that has been the zig-zagging over those last years, and there have been these false dawns absolutely.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

“But I think there is a fundamental thing that we haven’t spotted when we should have, that’s why there’s more confidence at the moment.

"Having said that nothing in this sport is for granted, we are where we are, it’s not good enough. You can hear in my voice I’m angry, and just got to do a better job.”

Asked whether the W15 now has the correct aerodynamic architecture to close the gap to Red Bull, Wolff replied: “Yeah it does.

"The basis of the car is more conventional, in the sense of defining where we want to have downforce and how we want to generate aero efficiency.

“We pretty much know where this is going and this is the advantage to let’s say the two years prior.” 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
53m ago
Toto Wolff ‘angry’ but Mercedes W15 F1 car has architecture to catch Red Bull
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the…
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen lauded after Imola win: “He’s slightly better than the rest, isn’t he?”
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris reveals Imola regret after ‘praying for one more lap’ in F1 win pursuit
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula…
F1
News
2h ago
Red Bull sure Sergio Perez’s troubled Imola F1 weekend is “just a blip”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals the impact of Mercedes’ Imola F1 upgrades
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Minor knock for Marc Marquez after a fall in training
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
NASCAR
News
4h ago
Ricky Stenhouse Jr throws a punch at Kyle Busch in crazy NASCAR garage brawl
NASCAR
NASCAR
F1
News
5h ago
The F1 driver market rumours we heard from Imola paddock...
Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas
Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas
NASCAR
Results
8h ago
2024 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Full results
Joey Logano
Joey Logano