“No clear call” - Eddie Jordan rejects claim Adrian Newey to Ferrari is a done deal

Ex-F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has dismissed suggestions that Adrian Newey has already agreed to join Ferrari in 2025.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month, Red Bull announced that Newey would leave the team in the first quarter of next year.

The announcement ended weeks of speculation about Newey’s future amid uncertainty within Red Bull.

Newey is widely regarded as the greatest F1 designer of all-time, playing an integral role in various title triumphs with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull over the years.

With Newey on the market for next year, inevitably a number of different teams are interested.

Ferrari are thought to be the frontrunners to sign Newey, while McLaren and Williams remain interested.

Jordan, who is Newey’s manager, denied rumours of the Red Bull man making a switch to Maranello - or at least a decision has yet to be made.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan said: “It’s really very wrong to be so blatant about [Newey] joining a certain team.

“I’m speaking as someone who should know, and I’m not giving any information away, at no stage is any of this kind of discussion happening.

“There will be talks, and there is going to be ongoing talks, because we have yet to decide what Adrian himself wants to do.”

Given Newey is 65, he might decide to retire.

However, so far at least, Newey has hinted that he would like to remain in F1, motivated by the competition and new rules in 2026.

Jordan made it clear that there is “no clear call” on which team Newey will join.

“Let us be very clear, it will always be Adrian’s decision – and so it should be – but there is no clear call,” he added.

“I can give my absolute life on that. There is no inclination to go in any particular way at the moment.

“We are looking at the opportunities and we are letting people come to talk to us."