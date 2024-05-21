Pat Symonds leaves F1 job to join Andretti

Pat Symonds will leave his role working for Formula 1 to join Andretti Cadillac.

Symonds was F1’s chief technical officer for seven years but is serving his gardening leave.

He will join Andretti as their executive engineering consultant.

Andretti aspire to join the F1 grid.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Pat to the Andretti family,” said Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti.

“Pat’s keen understanding of aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics and Formula One power units will be instrumental as we continue to build a competitive team.

“I believe his expertise has been pivotal in shaping the narrative of Formula One and his vote of confidence in joining our effort speaks volumes.

“I’m really happy with this next step as our work continues at pace.”

Nick Chester, Technical Director for Andretti Cadillac, said: “I have had the pleasure to work with Pat in the past and he has a wealth of knowledge we can draw upon.

“Pat will bring expertise across technical areas and team operations in his role as Executive Engineering Consultant that will help us develop the team.”

Symonds is a respected figure in F1 for the technical expertise he has shown over many decades.

He has worked with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, delivering a combined 32 grands prix wins, four drivers’ titles and three constructors’ titles.