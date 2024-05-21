Red Bull offer contract to Sergio Perez, but reject his counter-offer

Red Bull have offered a new contract to keep Sergio Perez but have rejected his counter-offer, according to reports from Mexico.

The Mexican driver has impressed this season, after entering the year under intense scrutiny to keep hold of the second Red Bull.

Perez’s contract expires this season and Red Bull know that their car is coveted by talented drivers from up and down the paddock.

But Perez’s performances have reportedly convinced them to keep him - for one year, anyway.

Red Bull have sent a one-year deal, for the 2025 season, to Perez, according to Fox Sports Mexico.

But Perez has sent back a counter-proposal for a two-year deal, they report, which Red Bull have knocked back.

“The team already has the contract, it is for one year,” according to the reports from Perez’s home country.

“They offered it to Checo and he said 'mmm, we have to review it'...

“Checo's lawyers are in that process, but Checo submitted a two-year counterproposal to which, immediately, Red Bull said no.”

However, the deal is not dead.

An agreement could yet be found at one-year with the option for a second year.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner commented very carefully on Perez’s future after the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

“The whole driver market is playing itself out and we know exactly where we are at and what our options are,” Horner said.

“In the timing that’s right for us we’ll make decisions about the future.

Horner was asked about negotiating a contract with Perez, and he replied: “Checo’s always a very straightforward guy to deal with, so I wouldn’t expect that to be an issue.”

Perez has secured four podium finishes this season, each time with teammate Verstappen winning the grand prix, delivering a dream result for their employer.