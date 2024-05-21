Explained: Alex Albon radio message “I've got a problem, tyre isn't on properly”

Alex Albon has shed light on the wheel problem which curtailed his F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

The Williams driver worryingly said via team radio: “I've got a problem, tyre isn't on properly.”

Albon had swapped his medium tyres for the hards after 10 laps, but when he exited the pits, he reported his concerns to his team.

He pitted again, and medium tyres were fitted, but Albon was investigated for an unsafe release.

The punishment was a 10-second stop-and-go penalty, which combined with the loss of two laps as he struggled with the wheel problem, meant Williams opted to retire his car after 51 out of 63 laps.

“I was hoping for a Safety Car and then a NASCAR-style waving by,” Albon said afterwards.

“But nothing really came. Then we fell two laps back after the penalty, so not perfect.”

Albon described the problem he experienced: “Pretty much, out of the pit lane… as soon as I got up to speed and braked into Turn 1, too much vibration.

“The wheel nut… it wasn’t like it was totally off. But it was just a little bit of free play.

“So [it was] safe to come back but not safe enough to race.”

Albon has committed to Williams with a new multi-year deal, ignoring the reported interest of rival F1 teams.

He said in Imola about Williams’ progression: “I’m generally really positive about the weekend.

“On reflection, that was the best the car has felt.

“Set-up wise, I think it was a good step from us. Made the car feel a bit more complete, which is something we’ve been chasing all year so far.

“But the reality is - everyone is fast. The reality is that we are hovering around that ninth, 10th fastest car. And that’s about it.”