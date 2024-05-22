Yuki Tsunoda addresses F1 future amid Aston Martin-Honda rumours

Yuki Tsunoda has spoken about his F1 future amid links to Aston Martin.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that he has no “strong feeling” to “get out” of the Red Bull family amid links to Aston Martin.

Tsunoda has been one of F1’s top performers in 2024, regularly making Q3 and finishing inside the top 10, while out-performing teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

While his form has been impressive, it doesn’t seem to be enough to attract the attention of Red Bull in potentially making Tsunoda a possible replacement for Sergio Perez.

Tsunoda has been linked with a possible switch to Aston Martin in 2026 given that they will be powered by Honda.

Aston Martin will become the Honda works team for the new engine regulations - and they might want a Japanese driver in the car.

Given Tsunoda’s strong performances, combined with the fact he’d be a clear upgrade on Lance Stroll, it might well happen.

However, Tsunoda feels he has no reason to look outside Red Bull at the moment.

“I mean to be honest, RB is performing so far very well, so obviously, there’s not much I would say strong feeling that I want to get out,” Tsunoda told Channel 4.

“But see how it goes. Obviously at the same time, a lot of things going around, but I’ve been in the Red Bull family a long time, so I have quite a lot of loyalty and obviously Honda helped me a lot to get into here.

“I love this team, you know, the Italian culture, they’re all funny. But yeah, if I have to see options, still it’s welcome.”

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race Day. -
Tsunoda has scored points four times in the opening seven rounds, putting him inside the top 10 of the drivers’ championship.

The 24-year-old feels that he’s improved his “self-control” over team radio, leading to being calmer in the cockpit.

“Yeah, for sure the car performance this year is very well, so that helped me to be able to feel more comfortable, feeling more confidence, but also from myself, able to step up a little bit,” he added.

“Especially self-control, to be honest. Normally, especially for example when I was stuck behind Williams, probably two years ago, I was pressing the radio and lose my control, but this year able to be consistent and stick [to] what I’m doing, so that helps for sure with my consistent performance.

“I mean, I don’t feel like I’m able to score points like five races in a row, but I guess I probably keep resetting myself every time and keep my mind sharp.

“But the good thing is I’m scoring consistently for the team and also that will help for the team confidence for the coming races. So just keep doing what we’re doing and more races maybe, hopefully we can fight against Aston at one point.”

