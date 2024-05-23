Why do F1 drivers live in Monaco?

Explaining the details of why so many F1 drivers live in Monaco

Monaco
Monaco

Nearly half of the current F1 grid calls Monaco home.

This weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix will be a short commute from their glamorous homes.

Which F1 drivers live in Monaco?
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen
Charles Leclerc
Lando Norris
George Russell
Valtteri Bottas
Sergio Perez
Nico Hulkenberg
Alex Albon

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is another high-profile resident.

Nico Rosberg, David Coulthard, Jenson Button and Mika Hakkinen also live in Monaco.

The exact locations of the F1 drivers’ homes remains top secret. But we do know that they all reside in the luxury nation, which is one of the world’s smallest.

Monaco has a population of approximately 40,000 people. A quarter of its residents were born there, including Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

One third of the population are millionaires.

Buying a property in the neighbourhoods of Monte Carlo, La Moneghetti, Condamine, Larvotto, Fontvieille or Monaco-Ville would cost more than some of the most exclusive parts of London.

But why do so many F1 drivers live in Monaco?

Tax reasons

Monaco is a tax haven for the rich.

Anybody who applies to live in Monaco must prove they have £500,000 in their bank account.

If you then stay in Monaco for more than 50% of the calendar year, there are major financial perks to be gained.

The local government do not charge residents of Monaco any wealth tax, local tax, property tax or capital gains tax.

Security

High-profile individuals have unique needs.

Monaco allows them the possibility to have privacy and security, which living in a major city could not provide.

There are local laws prohibiting photography. It is a clampdown on paparazzi.

Monaco is renowned as being safe because its millionaire residents are able to boast security teams.

There is CCTV all over Monaco which means the nation does not require a heavy and visible police presence.

Travel

F1 drivers do a lot of travelling and Monaco is a useful place to stay between trips.

It is close to Nice airport, which has a significant usage by private planes.

A heliport in Monaco can transport you to Nice airport in seven minutes.

F1 drivers will go back to their homes when the grand prix is in town, at the end of each day.

Weather

Unlike the gloom of the UK, F1 drivers can enjoy the sunshine of the Principality.

It is mild in winter but gloriously hot during summer.

On average, Monaco is sunny for 300 days per year.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1m ago
Lewis Hamilton answers criticism of F1 qualifying form: “I’m not getting too hung up on it”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
MotoGP
News
28m ago
Brutal cuts and scars on Marc Marquez's arms tell their own story
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
34m ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
49m ago
Enea Bastianini admits he “knows the speed” of rivals aiming to grab his ‘25 Ducati
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
51m ago
Carlos Sainz responds to F1 deadline rumours following Mercedes speculation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin quizzed about replacing Aleix Espargaro at Aprilia
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pramac, Aprilia, KTM? Marc Marquez’s mysterious update on 2025 options
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda will consider “interesting offers” if Red Bull show no interest
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation Day. -
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand…
F1
News
2h ago
'Make mistakes' - Max Verstappen's advice for Kimi Antonelli ahead of likely F1 debut
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…