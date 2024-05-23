Lewis Hamilton’s qualifying woes; 1-6 down to George Russell heading to Monaco

"Maybe Lewis is placing more emphasis on his car’s race set-up?"

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…

Lewis Hamilton’s poor qualifying results have been debated as F1 heads to Monaco.

The F1 Monaco Grand Prix is infamously often ‘won on a Saturday’ with qualifying around the street circuit more crucial than ever.

But, Hamilton has outperformed Mercedes teammate George Russell just once in seven qualifying attempts this season.

“That’s a question for Hamilton,” Sky Sports’ Carig Slater said in Monaco.

“He is 6-1 down to Russell in qualifying this year.

“Does it reflect where Mercedes are at, at the moment? Maybe Lewis is placing more emphasis on his car’s race set-up?

“Does it reflect, maybe, that Formula 1 these days isn’t so dependent on qualifying? These new cars are much more capable of overtaking?

“Should we also reflect on the races before last year’s summer break...

“Lewis had a run of six qualifying victories - if we can call it that - over Russell in a season which ended, ultimately, with both drivers on parity.

“Or, is it a sign that at the age of 39, Lewis is less of a great qualifier and maybe more of an expert racer, these days?

“Maybe his skills are more over a race distance.

“It’s an interesting question…

“Qualifying is vital here. This hasn’t been the happiest hunting ground for Lewis.

“Only three victories in what has been such an illustrious career.

“He has more points at Monaco than any other driver. Even if you convert previous points systems to the current one, he still comes out on top.

“It is going to be interesting this weekend. It would give him great satisfaction, not only to outqualify Russell but to qualify as high as possible. It is always key to the race itself.”

Hamilton endured particular struggles in qualifying at the Miami round.

But heading into this weekend’s showpiece event (which is also a home race for Monaco residents Hamilton, Russell and Toto Wolff), he will be keen to lay down a marker to his younger teammate.

With overtaking notoriously challenging on a Sunday at the Principality, Hamilton must address a key flaw to his season if he has any chance of a result worth celebrating this weekend.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5m ago
Johann Zarco: New Honda aero gave ‘good result' at Mugello
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
22m ago
Lewis Hamilton answers criticism of F1 qualifying form: “I’m not getting too hung up on it”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
MotoGP
News
49m ago
Brutal cuts and scars on Marc Marquez's arms tell their own story
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
55m ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini admits he “knows the speed” of rivals aiming to grab his ‘25 Ducati
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz responds to F1 deadline rumours following Mercedes speculation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin quizzed about replacing Aleix Espargaro at Aprilia
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pramac, Aprilia, KTM? Marc Marquez’s mysterious update on 2025 options
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda will consider “interesting offers” if Red Bull show no interest
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation Day. -
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand…