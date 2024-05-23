Carlos Sainz responds to F1 deadline rumours following Mercedes speculation

Carlos Sainz has seemingly rejected suggestions that he is no longer in the running to join Mercedes for the 2025 F1 season.

Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater claimed that Mercedes was off the table for Sainz due a difference in “timelines”.

Mercedes are wanting to wait until at least the summer break before making a decision on Andrea Kimi Antonelli, while Sainz is eager to get his future sorted.

Sainz remains top of Audi’s wishlist but remains hopeful either Red Bull or Mercedes offer him a deal.

Addressing the speculation in Monaco on Thursday, Sainz told select media including Crash.net: “Yeah, I think everyone depends on everyone. Formula 1 is a circle and I think yeah, I haven’t made up my mind yet and I don’t know where I’m going to be racing next year.

“I haven’t also set any deadline, but I can just tell you such an important decision in this stage of my career that I want to have all the options on the table and think about it carefully because I’m about to turn 30 this year and the next project is a project I want to make work and see how it works so I’m going to give myself as much time as I need.”

Sainz made it clear that he’s not worried about the length of time it’s taking will result him missing out on other potential projects such as Audi.

“Yeah but that’s why behind the scenes I know more than you guys, you have the rumours and everything, I but don’t worry, I’m not going to let slip anything,” he added.

“I’m just going to put all the options on the table and take the right decision, I can just tell you just once I make my mind up everything will happen very quickly and it’s all about putting everything together I feel like I need on my next new contract.”

Sainz refused to confirm whether Mercedes is truly off the table:

“I cannot confirm it, I’m sorry,” he concluded.