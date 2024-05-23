Yuki Tsunoda will consider “interesting offers” if Red Bull show no interest

Yuki Tsunoda addresses his future - and whether he would look outside of Red Bull.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation Day. -
Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that he will consider “interesting offers” if Red Bull don’t consider him as an option alongside Max Verstappen.

Tsunoda is one of several F1 drivers out of contract at the end of 2024.

The Japanese driver has been a standout performer this year, regularly making Q3 and scoring points for RB.

Tsunoda has comprehensively out-performed Daniel Ricciardo, who had high hopes of replacing Sergio Perez for next year.

It’s likely Tsunoda will remain at RB given the lack of better options on the grid.

Despite his strong form, Red Bull appear to not be interested, while Aston Martin - who will be powered by Japanese manufacturer Honda in 2026 - have Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll locked down.

Speaking to select media including Crash.net ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Tsunoda addressed his future. 

“So far, I am very happy with VCARB,” he said. “Now, we’re fighting almost in P7, P8. Probably now the top teams are pretty much taken.

“We’re probably the strongest team in the midfield at least. We will see. When you’re in Red Bull you want to aim for Red Bull but if they don’t want me or they’re not expecting me to be in the seat.

“If I got an interesting offer that can be better even VCARB or Red Bull, I will think about it.”

Tsunoda has been part of the Faenza-based outfit since making his F1 debut in 2021.

Even though his rookie season was poor, Tsunoda retained his drive alongside Pierre Gasly.

Since 2022, Tsunoda has shown impressive levels of improvement year-on-year, establishing himself as a consistent performer.

Tsunoda concedes that he remains loyal to Red Bull, but acknowledged Aston Martin as a possible option in the future.

“I have big loyalty to Red Bull as without them I wouldn’t be here, obviously Honda as well. Speaking of Honda, maybe Aston Martin, but Aston they also have two drivers. It’s very open but so far I am happy with VCARB,” he added.

