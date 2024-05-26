The communication failure that led to Haas being disqualified from Monaco qualifying

Haas have admitted that a communication breakdown led to both their cars being disqualified from F1 qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were thrown out of qualifying on Saturday evening after their rear wings failed an FIA inspection. It was discovered that the DRS clearance on both cars exceeded the maximum allowed opening of 85mm.

Hulkenberg and Magnussen will be allowed to start from the back of the grid.

"We had a new rear wing for Monaco, which was good," Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu explained.

"But the issue is it was designed a slightly different way, and then just a slight lack of communication from design intention to the guys who were doing the legality check on the trackside.

"The guys doing the legality check at trackside didn't realise this change in the concept, where is going to be the limit, which is at both extremities. On previous wings, the limit was always around the centre, so they checked it in the same way.

"It's no excuse. Regardless of any information, you should be checking across the whole span, but they weren't. They were just concentrating on more centre. Then just the last bit on both extremities, it was too wide because of that.”

Komatsu added: "If the designers made it absolutely clear that the design intentions are slightly different to the wings you've been using and you have to check it in this way, that would have helped.

"But at the same time, even without that information, the trackside legality check guys should have checked the whole legality surface. So it's just a failure in management sense, unfortunately.

"There's no performance gained, absolutely zero, but that's not the point. The car needs to be legal. So we just have to accept this as a failure of the team and then learn from it, make sure we don't make the same mistake again. We can’t.

"I had a team meeting earlier this morning just to explain that. We just have to accept it as a team, take it on the chin. It's going to be a long afternoon in Monaco but we've only got ourselves to blame, so you have to take responsibility and move forward.

"Of course it is incredibly frustrating but there's nothing we can do at this minute, so we just have to learn from it and take it on the chin."