Jos Verstappen takes swipe at Red Bull after Monaco: ‘They should focus more on racing…’

Jos Verstappen has declared that Red Bull’s era of dominance “seems to be over now” after Max Verstappen could only finish sixth at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Red Bull struggled for pace all weekend in the principality as Verstappen slumped to his worst on-track finish since the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Verstappen brushed the barrier on the exit on Turn 1 on his final lap in Q3, leaving him only sixth.

It was much worse on the other side of the Red Bull garage as Sergio Perez was knocked out in Q1.

It means that Verstappen’s lead has been reduced to just 31 points in the drivers’ championship.

In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Jos took a sensational swipe at Red Bull, claiming they need to focus “a bit more on racing” rather than “on other things”.

“The era when Red Bull had the dominant car really seems to be over now," Jos Verstappen said.

“Maybe they should start focusing a bit more on racing and mutual communication again, rather than on other things…

“There will definitely be races where Red Bull will be in good shape again, but I am very curious to see how they are going to solve this. Something really needs to happen there.

“Red Bull needs to find out where this problem is coming from, because it is clear that teams like Ferrari and McLaren are getting closer. Max has still been able to mask that somewhat, but the big difference with Sergio Perez is becoming more and more obvious.”

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Red Bull appear to struggle when at tracks which require ‘kerb-riding’ or are bumpy hence their lack of form in Miami and Monaco, and to a lesser degree, Imola.

The former F1 driver has stressed the need for Red Bull to “solve” their ongoing issues amid Ferrari and Red Bull’s improved form.

"There will definitely be races where Red Bull will be in good shape again," he added. "But I am very curious to see how they are going to solve this. Something really needs to happen there.

"Red Bull needs to find out where this problem is coming from, because it is clear that teams like Ferrari and McLaren are getting closer."