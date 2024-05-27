Sergio Perez “closing in on” new Red Bull F1 deal in blow for Carlos Sainz

Sergio Perez is reportedly “closing in on” securing a contract extension with Red Bull to retain his seat for the 2025 F1 season.

That is despite his recent struggles at the Emilia Romagna and Monaco Grands Prix, according to Motorsport, who report that the Mexican is still viewed as “the best candidate available right now” to partner reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Perez was knocked out in Q2 at Imola and could only recover to eighth in the grand prix after taking a trip through the gravel. He once again struggled for pace in Monaco, qualifying a hugely disappointing 18th before his race was ended by Kevin Magnussen on the first lap.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has repeatedly pointed out the strong start to the season that Perez made, referring to his recent races as simply being a “blip”.

“This weekend's been pretty brutal for him,” Horner said. “Obviously we need to make sure that we have got both cars up there scoring points, because we cannot dismiss the threat of Ferrari and McLaren in both championships.

“[But] Checo's first six races, he was very strong, qualifying on the front row and finishing second and third and scoring very well. We just need to get back into that position of confidence and not to see a dip.”

And Horner insisted that Perez’s recent struggles would not impact the timing of a decision for next season.

“Not really,” Horner replied when asked that question. “I think that it's more our timing. [We] will make a decision in the fullness of time.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko indicated the team could have finalised a deal by the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

“I think by Barcelona we should have a clear picture,” he told Motorsport.com. “I would say we should have a clear idea ourselves by then.”

Motorsport go on to report that Red Bull are not considering promoting Yuki Tsunoda from sister team RB, and have “told Carlos Sainz that he is not a candidate” for a 2025 seat alongside Verstappen.

With Sainz also not thought to be in the frame to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, that would leave Sauber and Williams as the Spaniard's “clear two options”.