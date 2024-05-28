Charles Leclerc ‘never believed’ in Monaco F1 ‘curse’ theory

Charles Leclerc insists he “never believed” in suggestions that he was cursed not to win his home F1 race in Monaco.

The Ferrari driver enjoyed a dominant weekend on home soil as he converted pole position into his sixth career F1 win and finally claimed a long-awaited breakthrough Monaco Grand Prix victory.

Leclerc had previously taken two poles in Monaco but had seen victory slip through his fingers due to a combination of poor strategy calls and driver errors. The Monegasque also suffered misfortune around Monte Carlo in the junior categories, leading to theories that he was ‘cursed’ at the legendary circuit.

“I never believed in the curse,” Leclerc said. “However, it always felt very difficult in the two occasions I had to win here. One, I couldn't even start the race. The second one, we didn't make the right choice, I think. So it was very, very frustrating to lose those wins.

“The thing is that as a driver you never really know when will be the next opportunity to win and especially when it's your home race and even more so when your home race is Monaco, that is such a special track, such a difficult track and such a difficult weekend to master and to do everything perfectly which we did.

“So I knew that today was another opportunity. I knew how it felt the last two times I was in this position, But I obviously really wanted to get that victory today, so there's a bit of tension. But as I've said., as soon as I put the helmet on and as soon as I get into the car I don't feel anything anymore.

"And then it's all about trying to maximise the car that you have thinking about the tyres and thinking about all the stuff that I had to think of to manage this race the best way possible. So it's more the moments before the race and before putting the helmet on.”

Leclerc’s first victory since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix has reduced Max Verstappen’s championship lead to 31 points after the Red Bull driver endured a difficult weekend and could only finish sixth.

However, Leclerc is not yet entertaining thoughts that his triumph in Monaco could potentially ignite a title battle this year.

“I don't think about the championship for now anyway, and it's still too early on in the season,” he stressed.

“I think the upgrades that we have brought in Imola, we have still to see how well they work and where it will bring us. And then it's all about maximising all weekends, and then hopefully, little by little, we'll get there.”