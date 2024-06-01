Toto Wolff’s stark admission about Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

"People change their minds and circumstances change"

(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World
Lewis Hamilton can win a record-breaking F1 championship at Ferrari, Toto Wolff has admitted.

Hamilton is into his final year with Mercedes before the most successful driver in Formula 1 links up with its most successful team.

His current boss Wolff knows that Hamilton, his future rival, can claim glory again in Italy.

“If Ferrari is able to give Lewis a competitive car, he can win a world championship,” Wolff told the PA news agency.

“There is no doubt about that.

“I will always have a personal relationship with Lewis and I will look back at the great times, professionally and personally.

“When Lewis moves to Ferrari he becomes a competitor but I will always wish him happy days.”

The most series of Netflix’s ‘Drive To Survive’ showed Wolff and Hamilton discussing their alliance at Mercedes.

Wolff mentioned that he couldn’t imagine Hamilton wearing red, shortly before the driver signed a new Mercedes contract.

Hamilton would later confirm his intention to cut short his Mercedes stay to go to Ferrari in 2025.

Wolff was asked about his comment on Hamilton wearing red, and he said: “That is what he said to me.

“He said he was going to stay and then he decided to go.

“But people change their minds and circumstances change and you have to respect that.

“Today’s opinion might be different tomorrow and I have no hard feelings.”

Hamilton has not won an F1 grand prix since 2021.

Mercedes have endured three years of ill fortune and are win-less since 2022, via George Russell in Brazil.

Hamilton is also 7-1 down in qualifying head-to-heads with teammate Russell this year, a source of frustration at last weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

He is powerless to end Max Verstappen’s dominance while still at Mercedes but, next year, a new chapter will begin for Hamilton.

