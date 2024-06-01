Mick Schumacher “on the list” for unexpected second chance in F1

Mick Schumacher is in the mix to drive in F1 for Alpine, their team boss has admitted.

Alpine were left raging last weekend in Monaco when Esteban Ocon’s lunge caused a collision with teammate Pierre Gasly.

Bruno Famin, the Alpine team principal, is reportedly considering axing Ocon from the F1 Canadian Grand Prix as a result.

Schumacher, who represents Alpine in the World Endurance Championship already, has therefore come into the equation.

“Everything is open for 2025, everyone talks to everyone,” Famin told Sky Germany.

“It would be a mistake not to have Mick on the list.

"I'm very happy with Mick, he's super fast.

“But in the WEC that's not the main thing, you have to drive at a consistently high level and have a good team spirit.

“I'm very impressed with him because he's got it from the first.

"He has adapted his attitude to the long-distance races on the day.

“He has a very good relationship with his teammates.”

Schumacher added: "My goal and my dream is to drive in Formula 1.

“It has always been that way and it will always remain that way.

“That's why we have to make sure that the dominoes now fall in my direction and hopefully I'll end up with a seat.

“What I can do is simply give my best performance in the WEC and also in Formula 1 and continue to perform well for the team as a reserve driver and continue to have discussions."

Schumacher was axed by Guenther Steiner, then the team principal of Haas who was critical of the quantity of crashes he experienced.

Since the start of last year, the son of Michael Schumacher has been a reserve driver for Mercedes.

But amid the chaos at Alpine, a new and unexpected route back onto the 2025 F1 grid has opened up.