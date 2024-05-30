Toto Wolff wary of Mercedes “setbacks” despite “trajectory going up” after Monaco

Toto Wolff looks ahead to the rest of the season - and what Mercedes can expect from their upgrades.

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…

Toto Wolff has warned that Mercedes could face a number of “setbacks” as they look to close the gap to the top three teams.

Mercedes enjoyed arguably their strongest weekend of the year last time out in Monaco as George Russell qualified and finished in fifth.

Russell qualified just under 0.3s off pole position, and for the first time this year, it appeared that the balance of the Mercedes W15 was in a better place.

Lewis Hamilton showed great pace across the three practice sessions before struggling in qualifying.

Reflecting on Mercedes’ Monaco weekend, Wolff believes it shows that they are “going in the right direction”.

“Yeah, I think we were more or less different, but I think we were that close also in qualifying when you look at the gaps… probably much closer in the race,” Wolff said. “But at the end… I think overall the trajectory is going in the right direction. I think we’ve understood where the balance of the car needs to be.

“We’ve been bringing bits and pieces in order to enhance that and as I said yesterday saw the trajectory going up, but it’s maybe like a shell, right?  So it’s going to be up and down, better tracks, worse tracks, so we’re absolutely happy with the approach.

“So the thing is that you just got to chip away performance by performance.  McLaren did a sensational step last year from one race to the other. They kept adding performance on a concept that functioned.  Ferrari has been doing it step by step by step and we did it very well last year. 

“This is where I see ourselves. And that’s something that we have absolutely as an objective in the short term as well.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Wolff vowed that Mercedes will continue to upgrade their car in the upcoming rounds - but conceded there could be “setbacks” for the team.

“I think what we’re doing now is probably solving that,” he added. “I don’t think that the duvet is large enough to cover feet and head at that stage. But we’re getting there.  And Montreal again is a little bit of an outlier for track. We’re going to add something and we’re going to add something for Barcelona.

“So just try to chip away, bearing in mind that could be also setbacks.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
Italian MotoGP: Maverick Vinales fastest in FP1 as Fabio Quartararo shines
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
MotoGP
Results
12m ago
2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Friday Practice Results
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Italian MotoGP
F1
News
20m ago
Helmut Marko identifies Alpine ‘problem’ as he wades in on Esteban Ocon-Pierre Gasly drama
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals he nearly drowned while surfing and thought “it’s all over”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro: Bastianini at Aprilia? I also like Bezzecchi...
Aleix Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi
Aleix Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi

Latest News

MotoGP
1h ago
Italian MotoGP at Misano: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista: “We tried different setups but it didn’t work, I crashed”
Alvaro Bautista, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Alvaro Bautista, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
RR
News
2h ago
How to watch 2024 Isle of Man TT today: Live stream here
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
News
2h ago
How to watch the Italian MotoGP practice today: Live stream here
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia