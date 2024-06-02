Daniel Ricciardo “protected” by Christian Horner as Helmut Marko “has lost power”

Awkwardness within Red Bull hierarchy reportedly prevents Daniel Ricciardo from losing RB drive

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Qualifying Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco…

Daniel Ricciardo is reportedly “protected” by Christian Horner amid a disappointing season so far.

Ricciardo had the backing of the Red Bull team principal last year mid-season when an impressive test enabled him to return to the F1 grid full-time at sister team AlphaTauri, replacing Nyck de Vries.

Ricciardo entered this year as a major candidate to replace Sergio Perez, whose Red Bull contract will expire this year.

But he has disappointed with RB this year, and sits 14th in the F1 standings, four places behind teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

The BBC report that Tsunoda is not “changing minds” at Red Bull despite his run of form, which includes scoring points in five of the past six grands prix.

So although Tsunoda may not be a contender to replace Perez alongside Max Verstappen in 2025, his underperforming teammate Ricciardo still has the same key supporter.

Ricciardo is “safe for now” from being axed at RB, and replaced by Liam Lawson, the BBC report.

However, Ricciardo is another cog in the internal problems within Red Bull that were laid bare after the investigation which cleared Horner after accusations from a colleague.

Helmut Marko, the veteran adviser within F1’s dominant team, “would probably like to promote Lawson” at Ricciardo’s expense.

But Marko “has lost power and influence” in the fallout from the controversy involving Horner.

Lawson could conceivably find himself in an RB full-time next season, but it would be alongside Ricciardo rather than instead of the popular Australian.

Tsunoda may look elsewhere as he is clearly not going to be promoted from RB to Red Bull.

Read More

Latest News

RR
Results
14m ago
2024 Isle of Man TT Superbike Race 1: Results
Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman
MotoGP
News
16m ago
Enea Bastianini responds to ‘future’ talk: “I want to think about the present”
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
RR
News
21m ago
Michael Dunlop pitlane chaos allows Peter Hickman to win at Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
MotoGP
News
46m ago
Jorge Martin warns “rookie mistake” at Mugello “won’t happen in the future”
Jorge Martin Mugello
Jorge Martin Mugello
MotoGP
News
56m ago
Pecco Bagnaia executes strategy to perfection: “More than this was impossible”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Explained: Cause of smoke from Marc Marquez’s bike after ‘what went wrong?’ query
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1h ago
Photographer injured in F1 Monaco GP crash explains scary moment
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing is craned from the circuit after the race stopping start
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing is craned…
F1
News
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo “protected” by Christian Horner as Helmut Marko “has lost power”
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Qualifying Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco…
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
Mugello MotoGP Rider Ratings: One rider perfect in his home race
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia