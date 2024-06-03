George Russell ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Max Verstappen took shock 2026 F1 sabbatical

George Russell says he “wouldn’t be at all surprised” if Max Verstappen decided to take a year off in 2026 to assess his F1 options.

Verstappen’s F1 future has been a hot topic since the start of the year, particularly given Red Bull’s off-track turmoil.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a switch to Mercedes, with Toto Wolff going public with his interest in Verstappen.

While Verstappen has a contract until 2028, it’s thought that he has a number of exit clauses in his contract.

Another factor to consider is the new rules in 2026, when Red Bull will build their own engine for the first time.

Mercedes are still undecided on which driver will partner Russell in 2025 following Lewis Hamilton’s shock decision to join Ferrari.

Russell remains open to partnering Verstappen should Mercedes manage to sign F1’s top driver - but suggested the three-time world champion might take a sabbatical.

“I wouldn’t shy away from jumping alongside Max," Russell told the Daily Mail. “Nor would I shy away from him jumping in with us.

“I had the biggest challenge of joining Mercedes against the greatest driver of all time statistically, in qualifying and in the race, and I performed against him, and that’s all I can do.

“Max can take a year off for 2026 and see which the best team is. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he did that. Remember, 2026 is a lottery. So, you truly don’t know what will transpire.”

Russell signed a multi-year deal with Mercedes in the middle of last year, keeping him at the team until the end of 2025 at the earliest.

While Mercedes’ competitiveness has unfortunately nose-dived since Russell joined the team in 2022, the Brit remains totally “loyal” to the Brackley outfit.

“I am a loyal guy and Mercedes have given me the opportunity, but I want to be a World Champion. That’s not us at the moment,” he added.

“But a year ago McLaren were the slowest team and now they are the quickest.”