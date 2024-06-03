Jack Doohan “serious contender” to make F1 debut after Esteban Ocon exit

Jack Doohan has emerged as a “serious contender” to make his F1 debut in 2025 with Alpine.

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Alpine announced that Esteban Ocon will not drive for the team next year.

Pierre Gasly is expected to remain with the Enstone-based outfit, leaving them with one vacancy.

According to F1’s Lawrence Barretto, Doohan - who is part of their driver academy - is one of the frontrunners for the drive.

Doohan finished third in the 2023 FIA Formula 2 standings, taking three impressive victories in the process.

As per Barretto, Doohan could be given the call-up as Alpine look to prove their junior programme actually works.

He wrote: “The Enstone-squad rate him highly, he’s a fast and popular member of the team, and Alpine are keen to prove their Driver Academy provides a genuine path all the way to the top.”

The 21-year-old is the son of Motorcycle legend Mick Doohan, who won five top class world championships on two wheels.

In terms of other options for Alpine, team boss Bruno Famin is keen on bringing Carlos Sainz back to the organisation.

Sainz spent just over one year with the team alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

The Spaniard was beaten by the German before joining McLaren for 2019.

Outside of Sainz, Valtteri Bottas remains a possible candidate for the second Alpine seat.

Bottas is also attracting attention from Williams and Haas though as they look to bolster their own driver line-ups.

Alpine could also turn to Mick Schumacher, who currently races for the team in the World Endurance Championship.

However, the former Haas driver is thought to be an outside contender.