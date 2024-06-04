‘The doors seem closed’ for Esteban Ocon as he waits for Carlos Sainz’s decision

Esteban Ocon will have to wait to see which F1 team Carlos Sainz decides to join before knowing his own future, according to Sky’s Craig Slater.

On Monday, Alpine announced that they will “part ways” with Ocon at the end of this season.

Ocon had been with the team since 2020, clinching his first podium and victory with them.

However, it appears Ocon has grown frustrated with their lack of competitiveness, combined with a breakdown in relations, particularly amid the Monaco Grand Prix incident with teammate Pierre Gasly.

Slater confirmed on Sky Sports News yesterday that Ocon’s departure isn’t linked to his controversial move on Gasly in Monte Carlo.

“I am told it has nothing to do with that,” Slater said. “This would have happened. Maybe it has slightly extradited the announcement that Ocon is to leave the team at the end of the season. People already know he will be driving for the team in Canada this week after some doubt was cast on that.

“They were childhood rivals, maybe the chemistry wasn’t quite right between them but that isn’t the reason he’s ending at the end of the year. The relationship between him and the team has come to a natural end. He’s been there for five years.”

In terms of Ocon’s future, he’s been strongly linked to Haas and Audi.

However, which team it will be might come down to Sainz.

Sainz has been linked with Audi and Williams, so if he decides to join the latter, that would allow Ocon to join Nico Hulkenberg at Audi.

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…

Slater believes Haas is Ocon’s best bet currently but faces competition from Valtteri Bottas.

"It's difficult for Ocon,” Slater added. He's managed to a degree by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. If Wolff wanted to put him in that seat to replace Lewis Hamilton, that would have already happened. That's not going to happen. Most of the doors seem closed to Esteban Ocon at the moment.

"Is there a slight chance he could be in contention for the Audi seat, which is currently Sauber? There's an offer on the table for Carlos Sainz but he is caught between taking that option or maybe going to Williams, which over the past couple of weeks has emerged as a serious contender for Sainz’s signature. What he does will allow the other teams to make their decisions in effect as it could bring the Audi or Williams seat into play. I don’t believe he has an option at Williams.

"Haas at the moment is Ocon's likeliest chance to stay in F1. He's one of a number of drivers in contention there. British teenager Oliver Bearman will almost certainly be driving at Haas next year, with Nico Hulkenberg leaving the team for Sauber and Audi.

"That would leave Valtteri Bottas, the current driver Kevin Magnussen or Ocon. If it's not that, then the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans would be the other option."