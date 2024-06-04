Sergio Perez secures two-year F1 contract extension with Red Bull

Sergio Perez will remain a Red Bull F1 driver through to the end of 2026, the team have announced.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice
Red Bull have confirmed that Sergio Perez has been re-signed for both the 2025 and 2026 F1 seasons.

It had been expected that Perez would seal a fresh deal, but a two-year contract extension comes as some surprise given recent uncertainty over the 34-year-old Mexican’s future at Red Bull.

Perez entered the new season under significant pressure to retain his seat for 2025 after a largely unconvincing 2023 season, but he made a promising start by finishing second to teammate Max Verstappen in three of the first four races.

Although his form has since taken a notable dip with with a tricky run of races in Miami, Imola and Monaco which has seen him slip to fifth in the championship, Red Bull feel Perez remains the best option to partner Verstappen.

“I am really happy to commit my future to this great team, it is a challenge like no other racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing, both on track and off track,” said Perez, who is yet to win a race this season.

“I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this team’s great history for two more years. Being part of the team is an immense challenge, and one I love.

“We have a great challenge this year and I have full trust in the whole team that the future is bright here and I am excited to be part of it. I want to thank everyone for all the trust they are putting in me, it is a lot and I want to pay it back with excellent results on track, and off track.

“I think we have a lot of work to do, we have a lot more Championships to win together.”

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “Now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2025 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo.

"Continuity and stability are important for the team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the team in the Championship last year.

“Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China. The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see.

“Last year was a unicorn season and we will need to work hard to retain our titles, but we are assured in our line up and with the team as a whole, which is imperative in what is shaping up to be a close fought Championship this year.” 

