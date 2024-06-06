Christian Horner and Helmut Marko at odds over RB's 2025 F1 line-up

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft believes Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have a clear difference of opinion when it comes to RB’s driver line-up in 2025.

Both RB drivers are out of contract at the end of the 2024 F1 season with three names in the mix.

Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson are all vying for those seats.

Tsunoda has enjoyed a clear advantage over Ricciardo in 2024, leading 7-1 in the qualifying head-to-head.

However, RB CEO Peter Bayer has expressed his satisfaction over the current driver line-up.

This could leave Lawson on the sidelines again for 2025, even though he impressed for the team during his stand-in performances alongside Tsunoda last year.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky F1 podcast, Croft explained that Marko and Horner have different views when it comes to RB’s drivers.

“So, here’s the other thing. Daniel Ricciardo, is he staying or is he going?” Croft said. “I think if you’re Helmut Marko, you would dearly love to bring Liam Lawson into RB.

“Even if you’re being pushy, if you’re Dr Marko you’re going to want to bring him in because that’s the sole purpose of your job to bring these young drivers through and to show that there is this conveyor belt of great talent coming through the Red Bull stable. But is Dr Marko going to be around in that Red Bull camp by the end of this season?

“Christian Horner I’m sure would like to keep Daniel Ricciardo in at RB. For marketing purposes, he’s great, he’s a proven race winner and he can still turn it on. And I’m sure Christian Horner would like to give him that opportunity. So, who’s making that decision, is there one seat or two seats open at RB?

“I think if Marko is staying around and he’s in charge, then it’s Liam Lawson and it’s Yuki Tsunoda to carry that on, but, if Marko goes, is it Liam Lawson and is it Daniel Ricciardo and has Yuki got to find somewhere else? I mentioned he’s on the shortlist for Haas.”

Despite his impressive form, Tsunoda was overlooked by Red Bull as a possible replacement for Sergio Perez.

The Mexican has signed a new two-year deal with the team, keeping him at Red Bull until the end of 2026.

Tsunoda has his eyes on Aston Martin, which will be powered by Honda from 2026.

Simon Lazenby feels that Tsunoda has to continue what he’s doing to move up the grid in the future.

“He’s been unlucky but at the same time, you’re not just necessarily following around an engine manufacturer are you?” Lazenby added. “You’re making your own luck and have to work your own angle. If you’re solely relying on that then you’re limited on your options depending on what they decide to do. For Yuki, he’s just got to keep on racing as he is.

“Aggressively but picking up the points, showing his consistency. Everything we’re discussing is predicated on the fact Verstappen is staying at Red Bull.”