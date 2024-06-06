Lewis Hamilton backed to be “serious contender” at Ferrari as “fireworks” predicted

Ex-F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has backed Lewis Hamilton to be a “serious contender” when he joins Ferrari.

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc from 2025, bringing an end to his long term alliance with Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion shocked the sporting world when his move was announced ahead of the new season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan explained why he felt Hamilton lost his “mojo” at Mercedes, resulting in the need to switch teams.

“I think his mojo was up at Mercedes, I think he needed a new home,” Jordan said. “And often the case is when the time and the pressure and the stress on people is so intense, you need to find another set of parameters – and I think that’s why Lewis went there.

“I truthfully don’t believe it’s to do with contracts or money. I think he feels that he would like to see his career finish at Ferrari because it’s a magic place to go. And he intends to go to live in Italy, which I can understand. He intends to learn the language fluently, and I think they’re all very important because if you don’t do that, you will not be ingratiate within the Ferrari confines.

“Can he win a World Championship in the future? I think they are very strong. We are all very impressed with Fred Vasseur because I think Fred has brought a magic calm to that team.”

Also speaking on the same podcast, co-host David Coulthard doubts Hamilton will be able to keep on level terms with Leclerc given the difference in age.

“How do you think he’s going to coexist with Charles Leclerc?” Coulthard added.

“I’ve said that, personally, Charles at 27, one of the fastest guys, is going to be a big challenge for Lewis. You know, he’s going to be 40. I’m not questioning Lewis’ brilliance, but it’s just the natural curve in someone’s career.

“I’ve got to believe that Lewis is at the point where he’s got all of the experience, but I can’t believe he’s getting quicker at that age. And I know that it’s going to upset the Lewis fans, but obviously, I would be delighted to see that he’s defying age, and it’s going to be a close battle between him and Charles.”

However, Jordan is adamant Hamilton will be back to his best, predicting “fireworks”.

“My opinion, I disagree,” Jordan concluded. “Because I think certainly for next year, ’25, the new rules will not be in place, so he will be effectively driving what is the car that he’s got that is there this year.

“I think at 39 that Lewis, when he gets himself with red overalls, just like when he left McLaren and went to Mercedes, it was just like fireworks. I think that Lewis will be a serious contender for the World Championship, and I promise you he will give it an almighty crack next year before ’26. Anything can happen.”