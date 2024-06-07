“It makes me laugh” - Carlos Sainz reacts to rumours of signing Williams F1 deal

Carlos Sainz has laughed off suggestions he’s signed a deal to join Williams for the 2025 F1 season.

With another team closed off following Sergio Perez’s renewal, Sainz’s options appear to be limited.

Mercedes remain an outside bet, with Toto Wolff likely to opt for Andrea Kimi Antonelli if he’s unable to pursue Max Verstappen.

This leaves either Sauber/Audi or Williams for the current Ferrari driver.

According to a couple of reports in the Spanish press, they claimed that Sainz had decided to join Williams, with the move likely to be announced in Barcelona later this month.

But speaking ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix on Thursday, Sainz dismissed the rumours suggesting he’s committed to Grove.

“I’ve known about it for quite some time, so it’s not new,” Sainz said on Perez’s new contract. “Nothing to add. There are still several options on the table and we’ll see how it goes.”

He added: “The only thing I can say is that nothing has been closed. I’ve seen articles in the media saying that I’ve signed. It makes me laugh, months ago they were saying I had signed for Mercedes or Red Bull, and now that’s obviously not going to happen. Now people are saying I’ve signed for Williams and I laugh.

“Because this then doesn’t get punished. I don’t mean the journalists who are here, who are inside F1 and know when something has been signed. But I worry that people can get away with that sort of thing. When I have something to announce, you will be the first to know and I will speak openly.”

Sainz has established himself as one of F1’s top drivers.

He out-scored Lando Norris across their two seasons together, and has put up a strong fight against Charles Leclerc.

However, it seems like his two options are teams that have struggled to make the top 10 in 2024.

Sainz insisted that his choices for 2024 are still “good”.

“I can say that all the options I have on the table are good,” Sainz explained. “I am happy and proud to be able to choose my future in F1, I don’t think many drivers have the opportunity to choose where they are going to race for the next two or three years.

“Whoever I have spoken to, I feel loved and that makes me positive for the future.”