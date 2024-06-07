Zak Brown gets second F1 tattoo to commemorate Lando Norris’ maiden win

Zak Brown has got another tattoo following Lando Norris’ maiden F1 win.

Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director celebrates with the team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director celebrates with the team.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has got another tattoo to commemorate Lando Norris’ maiden F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris claimed his first-ever F1 win in Miami last month.

While it was in fortuitous circumstances due to the timing of the Safety Car, Norris was able to gap Max Verstappen to take the win.

It marked an astonishing recovery from McLaren, going from the slowest team to being the fastest at the same circuit in 12 months.

To celebrate the victory, Brown got a tattoo of the Miami circuit.

This is his second tattoo after getting the Monza circuit inked following Daniel Ricciardo’s win back in 2021.

McLaren shared images of the tattoo on social media on Friday ahead of practice in Montreal.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference…
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Mercedes AMG F1 W15 nosecone - Mercedes rainbow logo. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Mercedes AMG F1 W15 nosecone - Mercedes rainbow logo. Formula 1 World…
Aleix Espargaro Mugello
Aleix Espargaro Mugello

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
Davey Todd
Davey Todd