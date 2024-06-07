Zak Brown gets second F1 tattoo to commemorate Lando Norris’ maiden win

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has got another tattoo to commemorate Lando Norris’ maiden F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris claimed his first-ever F1 win in Miami last month.

While it was in fortuitous circumstances due to the timing of the Safety Car, Norris was able to gap Max Verstappen to take the win.

It marked an astonishing recovery from McLaren, going from the slowest team to being the fastest at the same circuit in 12 months.

To celebrate the victory, Brown got a tattoo of the Miami circuit.

This is his second tattoo after getting the Monza circuit inked following Daniel Ricciardo’s win back in 2021.

McLaren shared images of the tattoo on social media on Friday ahead of practice in Montreal.