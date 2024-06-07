Yuki Tsunoda demands “more commitment” from Red Bull after missing out on F1 promotion

Yuki Tsunoda wants commitment from Red Bull after not getting promoted alongside Max Verstappen.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

RB driver Yuki Tsunoda wants “more commitment” from Red Bull after he missed out on a promotion for the 2025 F1 season.

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Red Bull confirmed that they have agreed a new two-year contract with Sergio Perez, keeping him at the team until the end of 2026.

This means Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo are likely forced to remain with RB for the upcoming campaign.

The Japanese driver has been impressive for RB, making Q3 on six occasions, leading Ricciardo 7-1 in the qualifying head-to-head.

But despite his starring performances, Red Bull don’t seem interested in handing Tsunoda a promotion.

Speaking on Thursday in Canada, Tsunoda spoke about his future and satisfaction of remaining inside the Red Bull family.

"I would like to see more commitment from the contract," Tsunoda said. "Obviously I'm already committed with Red Bull a lot and hopefully I can have a bit more commitment from them.

"There's an ongoing discussion and I want to make sure first of all we're on the same page with Red Bull after that we'll see. But I'm happy with RB. Even these two years [Perez] has to still perform and in this kind of environment, anything can happen. So, congratulations to him and other than that. For me, I just keep focusing on what I'm doing and just proving myself.

"I just have to grow more and at the same time, hopefully, Red Bull will understand more or see more of my progress and my potential performance and maybe [it] can change in the future."

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race Day.-
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco…

Tsunoda could decide to leave RB with Haas and Sauber reportedly interested in his services.

Given Red Bull’s drivers are tied down until at least the end of 2026, and no opening at Aston Martin - which will be powered by Honda soon - Tsunoda might have to look elsewhere.

"The good thing is that the other teams are starting to get interested in me," he added. "I also got a couple of options from the others, which is growing.

"It's a good thing that I'm able to grow my value as well, especially like this interesting drivers' market.

"But first of all, my priority is Red Bull. I want to make sure we're on the same page because Red Bull is part of my life so far and without them, I wouldn't achieve this much."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
35m ago
Charles Leclerc predicts Red Bull to “step up” after Canada amid recent struggles
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Preparation
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
F1
News
1h ago
Zak Brown gets second F1 tattoo to commemorate Lando Norris’ maiden win
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director celebrates with the team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director celebrates with the team…
F1
News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda demands “more commitment” from Red Bull after missing out on F1 promotion
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
RR
News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT issue another delay to today’s schedule
Davey Todd
Davey Todd
F1
News
3h ago
“It makes me laugh” - Carlos Sainz reacts to rumours of signing Williams F1 deal
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Revealed: Pecco Bagnaia's reaction to Ducati signing Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
4h ago
Sergio Perez ‘really wants to finish’ his F1 career with Red Bull after new deal
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Preparation
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
WSBK
News
5h ago
Estoril to host penultimate WorldSBK round after Hungary cancelation
Estoril WorldSBK
Estoril WorldSBK
F1
News
5h ago
How to watch F1 Canadian Grand Prix Friday practice: Live stream for free
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…