Yuki Tsunoda demands “more commitment” from Red Bull after missing out on F1 promotion

RB driver Yuki Tsunoda wants “more commitment” from Red Bull after he missed out on a promotion for the 2025 F1 season.

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Red Bull confirmed that they have agreed a new two-year contract with Sergio Perez, keeping him at the team until the end of 2026.

This means Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo are likely forced to remain with RB for the upcoming campaign.

The Japanese driver has been impressive for RB, making Q3 on six occasions, leading Ricciardo 7-1 in the qualifying head-to-head.

But despite his starring performances, Red Bull don’t seem interested in handing Tsunoda a promotion.

Speaking on Thursday in Canada, Tsunoda spoke about his future and satisfaction of remaining inside the Red Bull family.

"I would like to see more commitment from the contract," Tsunoda said. "Obviously I'm already committed with Red Bull a lot and hopefully I can have a bit more commitment from them.

"There's an ongoing discussion and I want to make sure first of all we're on the same page with Red Bull after that we'll see. But I'm happy with RB. Even these two years [Perez] has to still perform and in this kind of environment, anything can happen. So, congratulations to him and other than that. For me, I just keep focusing on what I'm doing and just proving myself.

"I just have to grow more and at the same time, hopefully, Red Bull will understand more or see more of my progress and my potential performance and maybe [it] can change in the future."

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco…

Tsunoda could decide to leave RB with Haas and Sauber reportedly interested in his services.

Given Red Bull’s drivers are tied down until at least the end of 2026, and no opening at Aston Martin - which will be powered by Honda soon - Tsunoda might have to look elsewhere.

"The good thing is that the other teams are starting to get interested in me," he added. "I also got a couple of options from the others, which is growing.

"It's a good thing that I'm able to grow my value as well, especially like this interesting drivers' market.

"But first of all, my priority is Red Bull. I want to make sure we're on the same page because Red Bull is part of my life so far and without them, I wouldn't achieve this much."