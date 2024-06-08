Ferrari hit with €5000 fine for bizarre Charles Leclerc tyre blunder

Ferrari have been punished with a fine after fitting the wrong tyres onto Charles Leclerc's car in FP2.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…

Ferrari have been fined €5000 for a tyre blunder on Charles Leclerc’s car during second practice at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

There was a bizarre moment in Friday’s second practice session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve when Leclerc was suddenly told to pit by his Ferrari team.

This caused initial confusion for Leclerc, who asked his team for details in the belief he may have had a problem, to which Ferrari informed him there was no issue but to pit anyway.

It then emerged on screen that the stewards were looking into an incident involving Leclerc’s Ferrari.

The reason for the investigation was because his Ferrari had been fitted with intermediate tyres before the track was officially declared wet by the FIA.

F1’s sporting regulations states: "During any free practice session intermediate [...] tyres may only be used after the track has been declared wet by the race director.”

The stewards determined the regulations had indeed been breached and issued Ferrari with a €5000 fine.

“The Stewards heard from the team representative and reviewed video evidence,” their verdict read.

“Car 16 left the pit lane on intermediate tyres at the beginning of the session despite the fact that the track had not been declared wet and returned to the pits after one lap.

“This constitutes a breach of Art 30.5 l) which only permits the use of intermediate or wet weather tyres after the track has been declared wet by the race director.” 

Leclerc finished third-fastest in a rain-hit opening practice, before setting the fourth-quickest time during a brief dry spell in the second session. 

