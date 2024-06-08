Lando Norris: Ferrari “definitely a little bit ahead” of McLaren after Canada F1 practice

Lando Norris has put Ferrari a step ahead of McLaren in the F1 pecking order for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Lando Norris believes Ferrari are “definitely a little bit ahead” of McLaren after Friday F1 practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Both practice sessions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve were disrupted by wet weather, meaning none of the teams got any substantial running on a dry circuit.

Norris did manage to top the morning session when the majority of laps were done on the intermediates.

However, in the second session, Norris was bottom of the order, five seconds off Fernando Alonso’s pace.

Despite the ever-changing conditions, Norris appears to have a read on the pecking order, with Ferrari ahead.

“Never enough, but we learned a good amount… Actually, not in the dry. We didn’t learn enough in the dry, to be honest,” Norris said.

“We did the [fewest] laps, I think, out of everyone [in the dry]… Not the best thing with that, but in the wet a good amount, [we’re] in a reasonable place.

“At the minute I think we seem a little bit off [the pace]. The Ferraris seem definitely a little bit ahead.

“I don’t know where we are the minute, because the conditions are changing, so whether you do the first lap when the track’s the best, or the last lap when the track’s the best, it changes everything, but I have no idea.”

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Team boss Andrea Stella has predicted an “eventful weekend” with more rain forecast.

“Today’s sessions were both affected by rain,” he added. “It means we haven’t learned very much about tyre behaviour, car setup or even our competitive position.

“That said, we may have learned the most valuable information already, because conditions may be the same as this for the rest of the weekend.

“So, the running was valuable, and at least we were able to offer something to all the fans that came out today to see us.

“We need to stay focused, use what we took from today and be ready for an eventful weekend.”

