“The car felt strong” - Lewis Hamilton buoyed by Mercedes’ pace in Canada

Lewis Hamilton was happy with the handling of his Mercedes W15 during Friday practice for the Canadian Grand Prix, stating “the car felt strong”.

Both practice sessions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve were interrupted by wet weather, meaning none of the teams got any substantial running on dry tyres.

The majority of the laps in FP2 were done on a damp track as Fernando Alonso set the pace ahead of George Russell.

Hamilton was fourth in the morning session before setting the seventh-fastest time in FP2 after encountering traffic on a lap which would have propelled him up the order.

Hamilton has enjoyed great success in Canada over the years, taking seven victories.

Despite a tricky Friday in terms of track conditions, Hamilton was feeling “confident” in the car.

“The car felt strong throughout and I didn't even get to finish what would have been my fastest lap,” Hamilton said.

“This is one of the best circuits we go to, so I really enjoyed myself out there. Recently, Saturdays have proven more challenging for us, but I feel confident out there and that the car is reacting to my inputs.

“Ultimately, we won't know until [qualifying] just where we are in the order but it was a really good day overall.”

Wet weather is expected to be a factor for the remainder of the weekend.

That could be welcome news for Hamilton given he qualified on the front row in the China sprint race in changeable conditions before finishing second in the actual event.

“It felt great out there, I was raring to go throughout no matter what the conditions,” he added.

“I was pleased that we were able to maximise our time on track as that is what is needed around a circuit like this. It's all about building your pace.

“It was also about understanding the conditions plus the new surface they've laid.”