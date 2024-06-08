Starting grid for F1 Canadian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 5 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 10 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 11 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 13 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine Team

George Russell starts on pole for Mercedes ahead of Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri lock out the second row of the grid, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who sealed an impressive fifth place starting berth.

Fernando Alonso edged out former title rival Lewis Hamilton to take sixth after the seven-time world champion's promising pace faded as qualifying unfolded.

Yuki Tsunoda, Lance Stroll and Alex Albon complete the rest of the top-10 starters for RB, Aston Martin and Williams.

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz line up from a disappointing 11th and 12th, while Sergio Perez has work to do from 16th on the grid following his latest qualifying shocker.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon will start last after his five place grid penalty from Monaco is applied.