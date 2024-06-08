Starting grid for F1 Canadian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

This is how the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid 
PosDriverNat.Team 
1George RussellGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
 
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing 
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team 
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team 
5Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team 
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team 
7Lewis HamiltonGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
 
8Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team 
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team 
10Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing 
11Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari 
12Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari 
13Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing 
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team 
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team 
16Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing 
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber 
18Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team 
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber 
20Esteban Ocon FRABWT Alpine Team 

George Russell starts on pole for Mercedes ahead of Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri lock out the second row of the grid, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who sealed an impressive fifth place starting berth. 

Fernando Alonso edged out former title rival Lewis Hamilton to take sixth after the seven-time world champion's promising pace faded as qualifying unfolded. 

Yuki Tsunoda, Lance Stroll and Alex Albon complete the rest of the top-10 starters for RB, Aston Martin and Williams. 

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz line up from a disappointing 11th and 12th, while Sergio Perez has work to do from 16th on the grid following his latest qualifying shocker. 

Alpine's Esteban Ocon will start last after his five place grid penalty from Monaco is applied. 

