Starting grid for F1 Canadian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
This is how the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.
|2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|13
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine Team
George Russell starts on pole for Mercedes ahead of Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen.
The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri lock out the second row of the grid, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who sealed an impressive fifth place starting berth.
Fernando Alonso edged out former title rival Lewis Hamilton to take sixth after the seven-time world champion's promising pace faded as qualifying unfolded.
Yuki Tsunoda, Lance Stroll and Alex Albon complete the rest of the top-10 starters for RB, Aston Martin and Williams.
Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz line up from a disappointing 11th and 12th, while Sergio Perez has work to do from 16th on the grid following his latest qualifying shocker.
Alpine's Esteban Ocon will start last after his five place grid penalty from Monaco is applied.