George Russell confident about victory after setting identical time to Max Verstappen

George Russell sees "no reason" why he can't beat Max Verstappen to victory in Canada.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…

George Russell is confident he can convert a shock pole position into victory following a dramatic qualifying at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell pipped Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to claim Mercedes’ first pole of the 2024 season in a thrilling qualifying at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, despite the pair setting identical lap times of a 1m12.000s.

The Briton bagged his second career pole due to completing his lap before Verstappen and Russell believes he can beat the reigning world champion to the win on Sunday.

“I wasn’t sure I had captured pole because that last lap, we just didn’t improve for some reason,” Russell said.

“I did my quickest lap on the old tyre. Here the new tyre is worth about three or four tenths. I still did my quickest lap in Q2, which is not how it should be. But the car has been so good this weekend.

“The team have done an amazing job bringing all these upgrades to the car and finally, this hard work is translating into results.”

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 (Right) celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme with second placed Max
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 (Right) celebrates his pole position…

Asked if he thinks victory could be on the cards on Sunday, Russell replied: “Yeah absolutely, I see no reason why not.

“Ferrari were not in the mix today but it’s been getting increasingly close between all the teams and it’s really great to see.

“Let’s see how it pans out tomorrow and let’s see how it pans out in the coming races.

“I see no reason why we can’t fight for victory. We’ve had the fastest car this weekend and I’m feeling really good behind the wheel.”

Russell added: “But there’s a lot of unknowns. We’ve got this new tarmac, we had no real practice to understand how the tyres are degrading.

“I think we saw in practice three this morning, as soon as they go, they really go. We’re going to have to play the long game.

“But I’ll have a good night’s sleep tonight and go for it tomorrow!”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
16m ago
What went wrong for Ferrari? Drivers at a loss to explain shock double Q2 exit
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Qualifying
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
F1
News
51m ago
Daniel Ricciardo hits back at Jacques Villeneuve criticism with ‘talking s**t’ jibe
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB celebrates in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB celebrates in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton baffled by qualifying pace loss as grip just “vanished”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1h ago
Helmut Marko claims Sergio Perez’s struggles are “psychological” after 'total disaster’
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 in the pits. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell confident about victory after setting identical time to Max Verstappen
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 Canadian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, second; George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull…
F1
Results
3h ago
2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
F1
4h ago
F1 2024 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying as it happened
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
4h ago
Yuki Tsunoda to stay with RB for F1 2025 after Red Bull snub
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia…