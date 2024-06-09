Daniel Ricciardo hits back at Jacques Villeneuve criticism with ‘talking s**t’ jibe

Daniel Ricciardo has fired back at Jacques Villeneuve after the 1997 F1 world champion brutally criticised him at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Speaking on Friday as a guest pundit on Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the Montreal race, Villeneuve questioned why Ricciardo was still on the grid as he analysed the Australian’s difficult start to the 2024 season.

The Canadian said: “Why is he still in F1?. We’re hearing the same thing for the last five years. We have to ‘make the car better for him, poor him’, no. You’re in F1.

“Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton, who has won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver that can’t cut it.

“If you can’t cut it, go home. There’ll be someone else to take your place.”

When asked if he felt Ricciardo’s career has been overrated, Villeneuve replied: “I think his image has kept him in F1 more than his actual results.”

Ricciardo starred in qualifying to claim an impressive fifth on the grid for RB, before responding to Villeneuve’s comments.

"I still don't know what he said. But I heard he's been talking s***. But he always does,” he told media in Canada.

"I think he's hit his head a few too many times, I don't know if he plays ice hockey or something. But yeah. Anyway. I won't give him the time of day, but... all those people can suck it!

"I want to say more, but it's alright. We'll leave him behind.”

34-year-old Ricciardo has endured a tricky opening eight races and been outperformed by teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who has secured his seat for another season.

"I've obviously been highly motivated to do more than I have been this year," Ricciardo said.

"Obviously Miami was a bit of a one-off. I know how good those results feel, and that's why I do it, to feel those highs.

"I think just coming into the week, I don't know, everything felt right, I was really happy just to come back to this circuit and drive here, because I love it.

"Today is 10 years to the day of my first win, and that day changed my life. So there's a lot of nice emotions coming into it, and I felt like I was ready to do some good s***."