Daniel Ricciardo hits back at Jacques Villeneuve criticism with ‘talking s**t’ jibe

Daniel Ricciardo hits back at Jacques Villeneuve after the F1 world champion's scathing criticism.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB celebrates in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB celebrates in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…

Daniel Ricciardo has fired back at Jacques Villeneuve after the 1997 F1 world champion brutally criticised him at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Speaking on Friday as a guest pundit on Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the Montreal race, Villeneuve questioned why Ricciardo was still on the grid as he analysed the Australian’s difficult start to the 2024 season.

The Canadian said: “Why is he still in F1?. We’re hearing the same thing for the last five years. We have to ‘make the car better for him, poor him’, no. You’re in F1.

“Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton, who has won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver that can’t cut it.

“If you can’t cut it, go home. There’ll be someone else to take your place.”

When asked if he felt Ricciardo’s career has been overrated, Villeneuve replied: “I think his image has kept him in F1 more than his actual results.”

Ricciardo starred in qualifying to claim an impressive fifth on the grid for RB, before responding to Villeneuve’s comments.

"I still don't know what he said. But I heard he's been talking s***. But he always does,” he told media in Canada.

"I think he's hit his head a few too many times, I don't know if he plays ice hockey or something. But yeah. Anyway. I won't give him the time of day, but... all those people can suck it!

"I want to say more, but it's alright. We'll leave him behind.”

34-year-old Ricciardo has endured a tricky opening eight races and been outperformed by teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who has secured his seat for another season.

"I've obviously been highly motivated to do more than I have been this year," Ricciardo said.

"Obviously Miami was a bit of a one-off. I know how good those results feel, and that's why I do it, to feel those highs.

"I think just coming into the week, I don't know, everything felt right, I was really happy just to come back to this circuit and drive here, because I love it.

"Today is 10 years to the day of my first win, and that day changed my life. So there's a lot of nice emotions coming into it, and I felt like I was ready to do some good s***."

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
38m ago
Predicting the next four big MotoGP rider moves for 2025
Joe Roberts, Moto2 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Joe Roberts, Moto2 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
5h ago
What went wrong for Ferrari? Drivers at a loss to explain shock double Q2 exit
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Qualifying
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
F1
News
6h ago
Daniel Ricciardo hits back at Jacques Villeneuve criticism with ‘talking s**t’ jibe
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB celebrates in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB celebrates in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton baffled by qualifying pace loss as grip just “vanished”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
7h ago
Helmut Marko claims Sergio Perez’s struggles are “psychological” after 'total disaster’
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 in the pits. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
News
7h ago
George Russell confident about victory after setting identical time to Max Verstappen
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
F1
News
8h ago
Starting grid for F1 Canadian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, second; George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull…
F1
Results
8h ago
2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates his pole position in…
F1
9h ago
F1 2024 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying as it happened
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…