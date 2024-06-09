Toto Wolff all but confirms Kimi Antonelli after revealing Carlos Sainz chat

Is this the clearest indication yet from Toto Wolff that Andrea Kimi Antonelli is joining Mercedes?

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…

Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes have informed Carlos Sainz there won’t be a seat available alongside George Russell for the 2025 F1 season.

Wolff has strongly hinted that Mercedes will sign junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

During the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Wolff told Sky Germany on Friday that Mercedes “want to concentrate” on Antonelli.

Wolff also revealed that Mercedes have informed Sainz so that he can make a decision on his own future, rather than wait.

“We just want to concentrate on Kimi, that is our future, young drivers," Wolff told Sky Germany.

“We want to commit to that, to young drivers and that is what we’ve told Carlos.”

Mercedes are still waiting to announce their full driver line-up.

Antonelli is currently competing in FIA Formula 2, and doesn’t turn 18 until August.

Wolff was then asked again about the situation during Sky Sports F1’s coverage after qualifying.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) Mercedes AMG F1 Junior Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte
Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) Mercedes AMG F1 Junior Driver. Formula 1 World…

Again, Wolff reiterated that they didn’t want to keep Sainz waiting, strongly hinting that Antonelli will be given the call-up for 2025.

“I think first of all, Carlos deserves a top seat. He’s done a fantastic job but for us, we’ve embarked on a route now to say you know what we want to reinvent ourselves a bit going forward and Kimi Antonelli definitely plays a part in that.

“We haven’t taken a decision yet for next year but we didn’t want to have Carlos wait as he needs to take a decision for himself. That’s just fair. He’s doing a super job.”

