Self-critical Lewis Hamilton deflated by “one of the worst races I’ve driven”

Lewis Hamilton has described the Canadian Grand Prix as "one of the worst races" he has ever driven in F1.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

A despondent Lewis Hamilton says he will “go back to the drawing board” after labelling the F1 Canadian Grand Prix as “one of the worst races that I’ve driven”.

The seven-time world champion finished fourth in Sunday’s race in Montreal, having come out second best in a late duel with Mercedes teammate George Russell for the final spot on the podium.

Hamilton recovered from seventh on the grid after a hugely disappointing performance in qualifying in a car that Russell went on to grab a surprise first pole position of the season for Mercedes.

Despite his gains on Sunday, the 39-year-old Briton was hugely self-critically of his display across the weekend.

“Not really much different [to how I felt yesterday]. Over the weekend just a really poor performance from myself,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“Yesterday some other things came into it, mostly myself, and then today one of the worst races that I’ve driven, lots of mistakes. But of course if I’d qualified better I would’ve been in a much better position so it is what it is.

“I will go back to the drawing board.”

Hamilton was able to draw some positives from the weekend, however, with Mercedes’ W15 showing clear and encouraging signs of improvement following a recent development push.

“On a positive note, big, big thank you to everyone back at the factory for progressing this car, because it is becoming a car we can fight with,” Hamilton said.

“That is a real positive going into the next part of the season, I know we’ll have more upgrades coming along the way so it is going to be a close battle. If I get my head on right, I’ll get better results at some stage.”

“I think this weekend the car was capable of winning. That’s why it is not such a great feeling, but we’ll take the points and keep moving, keep trying.”

